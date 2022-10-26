Need last-minute Halloween inspo? These 10 queer celebs came ready to slay.

Halloween is fast approaching, but since the holiday falls on a Monday this year, that means all your spooky soirées, frightening functions and ghostly gatherings are likely just a few days away.

If you’re not the early planning type, it’s time to put on that thinking cap. And no, a thinking cap does not constitute a costume.

Luckily, the Internet is already awash with creative ideas, and these queer celebrities are rightfully leading the pack.

Scroll down to see how LGBTQ celebs are already ringing in ‘Gay Christmas’…

Megan Thee Stallion as the Pumpkin King

Megan ushered in spooky season on October 1 (impressive) with this simple yet affective pumpkin head. The beauty of this comes with its endless accessorizing options, and while we’re loving the pajama/mimosa look, it would also work for you harness-wearing Halloween circuit partiers. Well, at least long enough for you to take a photo at the club entrance and inevitably lose it.

Lance Bass as an astronaut

If scary isn’t your style but you’d still like an unearthly vibe, how about venturing into spaceman chic? Lance’s gold sneakers are a nice touch, and offering up some skin-tight superhero options are artist Michael Turchin and musician BLEACHx.

Shea Couleé as Patrick

About last night indeed…Shea’s custom take on Patrick is best left admired, not imitated. But hey, maybe it’ll inspire you to craft your own iconic look. Definitely scroll through her post to see the videos — they’re worth it.

Nick Adams as Frank-N-Furter

A pearl necklace and a black corset are really all you need to pull off a last-minute Frank-N-Furter look. No guarantees it’ll look as good as it does on Nick, though.

Doja Cat as a sexy nurse

When in doubt, sexy ____ is as reliable a costume as they come. If you’re looking to shake things up, why not try a sexy orthodontist, sexy telemarketer, or sexy NATO interpreter?

JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy

We’ve got to hand it to JoJo on the visual accuracy and overall performance, but whether or not you want to spend all night explaining that no, you don’t support J.K. Rowling’s TERFdom, you just loved Harry Potter as a kid is entirely up to you.

Aquaria as Michael Myers

You don’t need an uncomfortable rubber mask to pull off a Michael Myers look, as evidenced by Aquaria’s subtle take on the fictional Halloween villain. It’s all about that high collared jump suit. And while you’re making edits, why not ditch the knife, too? Nobody needs that. Substitute something fun like a ribbon twirler or a clack fan and give him some sass.

Max Emerson as a faun

Go mythical for that extra dose of magic. Max’s faun look manages to have sex appeal while also being fun and creative — the Halloween jack (o’lantern) pot.

Jinkx Monsoon as a green screen

Halloween social anxiety can be scarier than the fact that six people all showed up to the same house party dressed as creepy clowns. So if you “wanna disappear but still be seen,” why not go as…nothing? Bonus points if you have Photoshop skills and can edit all sorts of hilarity into all your photos.

Honorary mention: Sarah Michelle Gellar as a Rosehill student and you as Sarah Michelle Gellar

OK, she’s not exactly queer, but she’s practically a queer icon at this point. Sarah plays the headmaster of The Rosehill Country Day high school in the Neflix film Do Revenge, but she opted for the school uniform to kick off her countdown to Halloween. It’s a pretty cute look, and would save nicely for your Easter party next year.

Or if you really want to make friends during your night out, consider going as Sarah herself, aka “Bad B*tch Female Protagonist.”

You’ve no doubt seen the Halloween Store memes flooding social media lately, and this one brings us pure joy: