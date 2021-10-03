Need a reason to watch football outside the Super Bowl Halftime show? Try the gay bowl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NGFFL (@ngffl)

Fans of all things gay and football, take note: the National Gay Flag Football League has just landed its own reality series.

Tentatively titled Flags, the new series, produced by game1 in partnership with Greenleaf Productions and Moore Street Productions, will follow players in the NGFFL throughout the season, leading up to the Gay Bowl, the equivalent of the Super Bowl for the league.

OutSports further reports that Broadway producer Seth Greenleaf and TV vet Brenton Metzler–both members of the league–will produce the new series.

Related: MSNBC “Map Daddy” Steve Kornacki joins NBC as a football commentator

“Flags is precisely the right story at the right time with themes that are more culturally relevant than ever before and hopefully providing the ability to create an imprint on society that needs to be made right now,” Greg Economou, founder and CEO of game1, said in a statement. “Our goal with Flags is to create a piece of storytelling that is indeed universal, showing that anyone and everyone can compete at the highest levels of sport, while enduring and enjoying all that goes along with those efforts.”

“This is an absolute dream come true for me,” Metzler added. “I’m just so happy to be able to help the league in the one way I know I can. That league saved and changed me just like it does everybody.”

The project remains in development. No release date or distributor has yet been announced.