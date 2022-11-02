You need to see Adam Rippon’s Mar-A-Lago inspired Halloween costume

Former Olympic skater Adam Rippon always goes all out for Halloween, and this year was no exception. Rippon posted his 2022 costume late on Halloween itself, and the image quickly became one of his most-liked Instagram photos of the year, with over 80k hearts at the time of writing.

Rippon disguised himself as the carpet from Trump’s Florida home, Mar-A-Lago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp)



The carpet featured in the news when the FBI searched the property. The Feds were looking for archive material the former President took with him when he departed the White House.

A photo of classified documents spread across the carpet was widely shared on social media. Rippon re-shared the photo, as well as a close-up of his mocked-up documents.

One of Rippon’s classified papers claimed “Top secret: Biden is a Barb” (‘Barb’ being a nickname for Nicki Mina superfans).

Last year, Rippon went viral with his Halloween costume. He mocked a tweet by Nicki Minaj in which she claimed to know of a man in Trinidad whose testicles had swollen after getting the Covid jab. Rippon dressed as a man with swollen balls and a covid jab card.

Rippon wasn’t the only celebrity this year inspired by the FBI search of Mar-A-Lago.

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski and boyfriend Kevin Harrington were also inspired for one of their Halloween looks: they posed as waiting staff at Trump’s Florida home.