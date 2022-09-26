We need to talk about Olympic swimmer Soren Dahl living his best gay life

When you live authentically as an out and proud LGBTQ person, you not only honor yourself, but you also provide a living example of what others can achieve. Soren Dahl is doing this, and it’s a delight to watch.

Dahl is one of the rare, out, male Olympic athletes. The now-29-year-old Danish Olympic swimmer became better known after the 2016 Olympics, and he’s now living his best gay life on social media.

A youth coach once told Dahl that he’d never become an accomplished swimmer if he came out as gay. In a TikTok video, Dahl mentioned that coach’s discouraging words as Dahl shared images of himself participating in the 2016 Brazilian Summer Olympics — looks like the coach was mistaken.

During those Games, Dahl competed in a freestyle team relay, setting a national record for Denmark. He also won at two NCAA champion swim meets at the college level, helping prove his fast-swimming cred.

Dahl has been proudly out and sharing views of his gay life since last year.

This last summer, Dahl posted another TikTok video of him partying with female friends and dancing in the streets of a Pride parade to a song entitled “Shooting Stars.”

While his dances are modest, his friends’ smiles are toothy, above all else, he looks carefree and happy.

In another video, Dahl shares his love of caffeine by showing multiple shots of his morning ritual, slamming a straw into a large Dunkin Donuts coffee cup.

His choice of quirky music and the boyish smirk on his face as he repeatedly plunges the straw into the lid’s opening would make even the most jaded queen smile a bit and develop the tiniest crush.

And if those don’t do it, his Instagram pics may. They show Dahl sunbathing in New York’s Central Park, enjoying a shaded walk along a Brazilian beach, carrying a sand board around the deserted dunes of Santa Catarina, diving in Texas’ Barton Springs swimming hole, and road tripping across the Arizona and Utah state line.

Dahl also recently posted a photo of himself with out pro football player Carl Nassib, leading some to wonder whether the two are dating, Outsports noted. The two have appeared in several recent photos together.

Apart from being generally fabulous, Dahl is also a recent masters graduate in strategic communications from Texas Christian University. He now spends time in New York City and has said he loves his life in the United States too much to return full-time to Denmark just yet.

Dahl’s accomplishments don’t just show that his youth coach was dead wrong, it also shows other aspiring queer people around the world that you can have a life of adventure, fulfillment, and happiness by being your best and most authentic self.

