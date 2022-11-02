Ron DeSantis’ latest campaign mailer is shameless, even by his standards

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is currently polling about nine points ahead of Democratic rival Charlie Crist, and is expected to hold onto his job after next week’s midterm elections. (NOTE: That’s not an excuse not to vote, Florida!)

So what does a guy with an electoral edge do with one week left to reach voters? For the GOP frontrunner, add insult to injury and ridicule the same marginalized community he’s staked his brand on attacking.

It wasn’t enough for the DeSantis campaign to spread lies about Crist and President Biden in its recent mailer. They took the added step in mocking queer people while doing so.

The flier in question misstates that Biden’s student debt relief plan forces “hard working Floridians to pay back student loans for degrees like Gender Studies and French Poetry.”

“The Biden-Crist College Loan Bailout will: Make inflation worse; Punish hard-working taxpayers; Reward universities,” the mailer claims alongside an image of the two men embracing.

But it’s the other side of the flier that really shows just what sort of leader DeSantis is, one who is only concerned with riling up hate among his base. That side shows what’s clearly meant to be a queer person graduating college.

As HuffPo points out, the image of a person wearing makeup and holding up a diploma is a stock photo. Congrats, fake student!

A DeSantis-approved speech bubble over the ‘student’s’ head reads: “Thank you, Joe Biden and Charlie Crist, for making Floridians pay off my student debt.”

The message is clearly meant to demean queer people and further divide Floridians, which unfortunately falls right in line with DeSantis’ governing.

In March, he signed the state’s controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, aka the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, into law. The law restricts classroom conversations about LGBTQ subjects in grades K-3, and leaves open a vague door to limit topics for older students if they’re deemed “not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw also helped popularize the bigoted “groomer” attack when she labeled the bill the “Anti-grooming bill,” drawing fierce criticism from LGBTQ activists.

President Biden responded to the legislation via Twitter in February, calling it nothing short of “hateful” and letting the LGBTQ community know “I have your back.”

I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community — especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill — to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are. I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve. https://t.co/OcAIMeVpHL — President Biden (@POTUS) February 8, 2022

And in June, on the first day of Pride month, DeSantis signed into law a bill banning transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams at the high school and college level. He’s also continued to drum up his base by attacking trans athletes throughout his campaign.

Unfortunately, DeSantis’ political career appears far from over, but there will always be those who fight back against his orchestrated bigotry in ways big and small.

So to end with something that isn’t so bleak, here’s how one Florida high school senior brilliantly got around his school’s warning not to talk about being gay in his graduation speech, using a metaphor for his hair to discuss his sexuality. The kids are alright!

Watch below (the hair story begins around the 3:45 mark):