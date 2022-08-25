We need to talk about TikTok’s ‘Squirrel Dad’ serving equal parts nuts and meat

RuPaul may have legions of squirrel friends, but Mark Longo is more than content with just one.
The New York-based engineer has become an unlikely TikTok sensation by documenting his unique relationship with Peanut the squirrel, though some fans appear to be scratching multiple itches as they follow the duo’s exploits.
As one gay fan put it in the comments, “Come for the nuts, stay for the meat.”
We don’t know how Longo identifies, but he doesn’t appear to mind the attention.
Sadly, this “squirrel dad” initially bonded with Peanut under unfortunate circumstances. Longo witnessed the squirrel’s mom get hit by a car, leaving baby Peanut orphaned. Fearing it wouldn’t survive on its own, he took in the animal and raised it over the next eight months.
Relate: Ryan Phillippe’s latest thirst trap has fans crying “Daddyy”
When Longo decided Peanut was ready to return to the wild, Peanut had other ideas.
“I released him in the backyard, and a day and a half later, I found him sitting on my porch, missing half his tail. So here I am, balling my eyes out, like I failed you as your human,” he told USA Today. “And I kind of opened the door, he ran inside, and that was the last of Peanut’s wildlife career.”
That was five years ago, and the two have been inseparable since. Along the way, they’ve attracted millions of fans.
Here’s a look at some of their wholesome, weirdly hot journey:
@peanut_the_squirrel12
Oats! #fy #fyp #fypp #foryour #foryou #fyp??viral #tiktok #instagram #viral #video #fyp? #foryoupage #foryourpage #trending
@peanut_the_squirrel12
Clean #fy #fyp #fypp #fun #funny #pet #instagram #tiktok #video #viral #fyp??viral #famous #foryourpage #trending #foryoupage #fyp? #squirrel #love
@peanut_the_squirrel12
Waffles #fyp #fy #SchickAsks #pet #fyp? #fyp??viral #funny #fun #viral #tiktok #instagram #foryoupage #foryourpage #fypp #trending #for #you #foryou
@peanut_the_squirrel12
Squirrel! #fy #fyp #trending #foryou #for #foryour #viral #tiktok #fyp? #fun #foryourpage #foryoupage #pet #fyp??
@peanut_the_squirrel12
Clean up #fyp #fy #trending #foryou #foryour #viral #pet #for #tiktok #instagram #fyp? #fun #funny #fyp??viral #GiveWithAllYourHeart
@peanut_the_squirrel12
CARBS! #trending #fyp #fy #foryour #for #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage #fyp?? #viral #fyp? #pet #instagram #tiktok #funny #fun #food
@peanut_the_squirrel12
Anyone? #trending #fyp #fy #KFCSecretMenuHacks #foryour #for #foryou #fyp?? #fyp? #pet #viral #funny #fun #foryoupage #foryourpage #tiktok #viral
@peanut_the_squirrel12
Best hiding spot #pet #ArmaniMyWay #fy #fyp #fyp? #foryoupage #tiktokers #animals #fypage #for #foryou #foryourpage #fyp?? #squirrel
? Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Check out @peanut_the_squirrel12 on TikTok for more (as in hundreds more) squirrel dad posts.
6 Comments
bachy
Almost as much fun as me and my pet bat. Huge guano problem, though.
missvamp
do you really have a bat? i love bats. they are seriously my fave animals. you should do tictoks of you & your bat. i’d join just to see that!!
Diplomat
… and then there’s the show stopping hot slabs of perfectly beefy ass that steals the show…
missvamp
& yes, he’s totally hot. the squirrel is too cute.
Diplomat
What squirrel…
MrGoldman
I follow him and that ass is rocking. I wish he would go beyond feeding nuts to busting nuts on OnlyFans.