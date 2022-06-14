Neil Patrick Harris cast in Doctor Who, reveals first image of character

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph)

Neil Patrick Harris has revealed that he has landed a role in the forthcoming season of the long-running British sci-fi show, Doctor Who.

Taking to Instagram, Harris posted a photo of himself on set, captioning it, “My current gig. Never looked more dashing. Thank you for inviting me into your Whoniverse, @russelltdavies63 . I’ll try my hardest to do my worst. This Doctor has no idea what’s in store. And even if he does… Who cares? Ha ha ha HA ha-ha-ha!”

This is not the first time Harris has worked with showrunner Russell T Davies. The British producer and screenwriter cast Harris in last year’s UK-set AIDS drama, It’s A Sin.

Davies also issued a statement welcoming Harris to the cast: “It’s my huge honor to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing? You’ll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!”

Harris wrote separately on Instagram, “Neil Patrick Harris, welcome to Cardiff! Playing the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced. Such a great actor, such a great man, it’s an honor and a hoot. Have fun.”

The iconic BBC drama is filmed in Cardiff, Wales. Last month, the BBC revealed that the next doctor, replacing Jodie Whittaker, will be Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa.

Doctor Who started back in 1963. Gatwa will make his debut in 2023 as the 14th Doctor.

Russell T Davies (writer of the original Queer As Folk), previously helmed Doctor Who between 2005 and 2009. It was announced earlier this year that he would be returning as showrunner for the 60th anniversary season.

Besides Doctor Who, Harris will next be seen starring in a new Netflix comedy show, Uncoupled, about a 40-something gay man navigating single life in New York after splitting from his longterm partner.