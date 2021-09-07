Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka pay heartfelt anniversary tributes to each other

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph)



Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have posted sweet tributes to one another to mark their seventh wedding anniversary.

On Instagram, actor Harris, 48, posted a photo of him and Burtka, 46, on their recent vacation in Croatia.

“Seven years ago today, we got married in Italy,” Harris said in the caption. “Last week, we were swimming in Croatia. Who knows where we’ll wind up next, but there is no one I’d rather travel the world with than you, David Burtka. Your adventurous spirit combined with your nurturing heart continues to impress and inspire.

“Our children are so fortunate to be surrounded by your love, your dedication, and your light. We all are. Happy anniversary, bubba. Can’t wait to see what happens next.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Burtka (@dbelicious)



On his own Instagram, Burtka posted some images from their wedding day.

“7 years ago today I got married to the man of my dreams,” he said. “@nph thank you for being the best husband a guy could ever have. I love you more than ever. Here’s to 7 more!!”

Harris and Burtka began dating in 2004. Harris publicly came out as gay in 2006, and the men were pictured together for the first time attending the Emmy Awards in 2007.

They became dads to twins Gideon and Harper, born via a surrogate, in October 2010. The family live in New York City.

Check out some more images of their Croatian vacation below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Burtka (@dbelicious)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph)