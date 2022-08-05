Neil Patrick Harris describes the not-so-sexy prep he did for those ‘Uncoupled’ sex scenes

You’re literally butt-ass naked, except you can’t show your genitals. When you go into your trailer, there are six or seven options of things you’re supposed to put around your stuff.

Some of them have drawstrings, some of them have double-stick tape, some of them are much larger — I don’t mind size-wise, but they’re just, like, a giant piece of fabric — and I had no idea what I was supposed to do with any of them.

It’s called the NPH — the Netflix Penis Holder. It’s a kind of [a] rubbery [c*ck] ring that’s attached to a stretchy, flesh-colored package thing that you wrap around all the stuff.— Neil Patrick Harris speaking with HuffPost about preparing for those Uncoupled sex scenes.