Neil Patrick Harris has everyone zooming in on a photo revealing his abs

Feeling a little heavy after the holiday season? Actor Neil Patrick Harris, 48, has demonstrated that’s he’s managed to keep his bod in pretty good shape over the holidays with a new photo on his Instagram. In it, he holds up the front of his tank top in his teeth, flexing his biceps and showing off his flat stomach.

“Hi everyone. How are your resolutions holding up? Mine are doing abs-olutely amazing (see what I did there?)!”

The posting is partly to promote his new weekly newsletter, Wondercade, which contains some health and wellness advice in its latest issue.

Harris’ husband David Burtka commented beneath the image, “Yeah baby!!”. Screenwriter Russell T Davies (Harris appeared in his show It’s A Sin last year), simply said, “Wahoo ❤️”

The photo has had over 200k likes. Not everyone wanted to comment on Harris’ abs or fitness.

“Ummmm does anyone else see it …? Cause I do 😮 👀” said J Alexander. We presume he’s referencing a slight bulge in Harris’s pants.

“Did we all zoom in?” asked another commentator.

“Damn, the abs are not the only thing to see 🔥” said another.

This is not the first time Harris has drawn attention with a photo of himself in casual wear Just before Christmas, an Instagram pic in a pair of grey sweatpants elicited a similarly enthusiastic response from followers.

Harris can currently be seen on the big screen in The Matrix Resurrections. Later this year, he’ll star in a new Netflix sitcom about a gay man who finds himself single and trying to date again after he splits from his long-term partner.

