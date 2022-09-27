Neil Patrick Harris launches ‘Dad’ range of sweaters and sweatpants

Actor Neil Patrick Harris has collaborated with clothing brand Ron Dorff on a new range of sweaters and sweatpants.

The Dad/Papa collection was inspired by the names Harris’ kids use for him and his husband, David Burtka. They call Harris “papa” and Burtka “dad”.

“I feel sexiest when things are fitted,” Harris says in a promotion video for the close-fitting range.

“I go by Papa so when I started talking with Claus about what we could do together, I thought about Dad and Papa as two variations so fathers have both options depending on how they’re known,” says Harris.

“I’m not getting paid for this job,” Harris adds. “Instead, proceeds are going to World Central Kitchen.”

Run by José Andrés, the non-profit charity provides meals in the wake of natural disasters. According to Ron Dorff, 15% off the proceeds from the collection will go to the non-profit.

Harris and Burtka began dating in 2004. Harris publicly came out as gay in 2006, and the men were pictured together for the first time attending the Emmy Awards in 2007.

They became dads to twins Gideon and Harper, born via a surrogate, in October 2010.

Claus Lindorff, Founder and Creative Director at Ron Dorff, said in a statement, “It has been a true pleasure working on this collection together with Neil. Furthermore, to have his fabulous family involved to create something near to their heart and to see it come to life is a very special moment for us all at Ron Dorff.”

The Dad/Papa collection

The 20-piece capsule collection also features cashmere sweaters, caps, grey cashmere pants, and socks. There are also T-shirts saying ‘Bro’ and “Sis’ for kids.

If you wish to purchase, be prepared to dig deep. The grey cashmere ‘Papa’ sweater Harris is wearing above retails at $485.

We’re not sure what led to the collaboration, although a photo Harris posted last Christmas of himself wearing grey sweatpants went super viral.

