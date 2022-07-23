Neil Patrick Harris shows some skin to debut new tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph)

Actor Neil Patrick Harris has got himself another tattoo.

Harris has spent quite a bit of time in the UK in recent weeks, both vacationing with his family and filming scenes for the forthcoming season of Doctor Who, in which he has a guest role. He’s also visited London, where he took the opportunity to get some new inkwork done.

On his Instagram, Harris explained, “I got some ink. Wanted a second tattoo for a while, and thought London was the ideal place to get a proper magician’s top hat. @thomascarlijarlier is simply remarkable, and a true gentleman.

“Check out his larger work, I’m just amazed by the detail,” he continued.

The tattoo shows a white rabbit emerging from a magician’s hat, holding a playing card.

Harris tagged tattooist Thomas Carli Jarlier, and tattoo studio Noire Ink in Shoreditch, east London.

Noire Ink posted the same images on its own Instagram.

On his own Instagram, tattoo artist Jarlier said Harris is someone he had “been admiring for years for his positive message and energy that he transmits through his acting, movies and personality. It was so inspiring to meet such an incredible artist and person. An example of success and kindness.

“Thank you for your trust, Neil. Sometimes the energy is just right, this was one of those moments.”

Harris, 49, next graces screens in the Netflix comedy Uncoupled, in which he plays a 40-something gay man navigating the dating scene again after his long-term partner dumps him. In real life, Harris is married to actor and chef David Burtka. The men are fathers to twins, Gideon and Harper.

