Neil Patrick Harris has revealed that his family suffered a devastating pet bereavement in recent days.

Harris wrote about it yesterday in his weekly “Wondercade” newsletter to subscribers. He uses the newsletter to notify followers of things he’s enjoying or products he recommends. However, he added a more personal entry to this week’s mailout.

He spoke of the sudden and unexpected death of his four-year-old golden retriever, Eleanor “Ella” Menopee. The dog was being looked after by a sitter when an unforeseen accident led to its death.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

It’s unclear when exactly this happened. Harris posted a photo of him with all his dogs, including Ella, just a couple of weeks ago for July 4th.

The friend found Ella, “in the front yard, lying in the grass” after “a tree branch had somehow gotten caught in her collar, and in trying to get it free, she rolled around on the ground and it wrapped around her neck.”

A Christmas gift to his children

Harris and husband David Burtka acquired Ella in 2020 as a Christmas gift for their twins, Gideon and Harper (now aged 13).

“Ella is, was, our golden retriever,” wrote the actor.

“She was barely four years old. She was absolutely brimming with life. We’ve had dogs die before, but they were old and blind and incontinent, so for them it was only a matter of time. Sad, yes, but inevitable.

“But Ella was so young. She lived to play. … She never stopped smiling. And now she’s gone. Just like that. It was the freakest of accidents. Self-strangulation? By a felled tree branch?? I’ve never heard of anything like it before in my life,” he continued.

“Ella freely and confidently roamed the property every day — as do all our dogs. They’re farm dogs,” said Harris. “So how could it happen? Why did it happen? If I were home, could I have stopped it from happening? Pointless questions, I guess.”

“It just…happened. Sometimes things just happen. And I guess the work now is to process it as authentically and effectively as possible. And then, somehow, move on. There’s no other option, really — to somehow try and make sense of it, well, makes no sense. It’s senseless,” he added.

Husband David Burtka

The family has three other dogs: a terrier mix named Gidget, a chihuahua-French bulldog mix named Spike, and a French bulldog, Chunk.

Harris said Burtka was particularly upset as Ella was his favorite and he took her for a walk every morning.

“I’m not sure what to say to him, I’m just trying to give him space to grieve and to breathe, to hold him when he cries.”

Harris said that at the time of writing, they had not informed their kids, who were away at camp. However, they would find out before the newsletter was sent out.

“And then there’s our kids. I have absolutely no idea what to say to the kids, or how they will respond.

“We pick them up from camp on Tuesday, which will be the day before you are reading this, but as I type now they still know nothing. Harper and Gideon loved Ella deeply.”

Jim Sikking

Earlier this week, Harris wrote about the death of fellow actor Jim Sikking.

Sikking played Harris’s father in Doogie Howser MD, the late 80s sitcom that shot Harris to fame as a teen doctor. Sikking, aged 90, died last Sunday following a battle with dementia.

Harris wrote on Instagram, “Jim Sikking played my dad in Doogie Howser, MD, and was one of the kindest, wisest, funniest, and most generous people I’ve ever known. A true professional. He treated everyone with respect, taught me countless lessons, yet always had a spark of mischief in his eyes. It was an absolute honor to be his son. My condolences to his actual family for their loss.”