NeNe Leakes responds to son’s surprise “coming out” on TikTok

NeNe Leakes has clarified questions about her son’s sexuality after he seemingly appeared to come out on TikTok.

“Brentt is not gay,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta TV star, 55, said during a ‘Breakfast Club’ interview yesterday. “Not to my knowledge.”

The issue came up after Brentt, the youngest of Leakes’ two sons, took part in a viral TikTok trend. It’s the one where people try to throw some trash in a waste paper basket. If they miss, it means they’re gay.

Brentt, 23, threw something at the bin, missed, and then finger snapped and turned on his heels.

Unsurprisingly, this led some to wonder if it was a coming-out moment.

Madonna made similar headlines when she took part in the same viral trend a few weeks ago.

Related: Madonna jokes she’s gay for failing to throw something correctly

Brentt has recently made headlines with his health. Last October, he suffered congestive heart failure and a stroke. He now seems well on the road to recovery. A couple of weeks ago, he posted photos to Instagram demonstrating his 100-lb weight loss.

Could coming out be the next chapter in his story? Apparently not, according to mom.

“I’m not gay mom”

Leakes said she took a call from Brentt.

“I was out of town, and I get all these text messages, ‘Oh my God, Brentt came out, he’s gay!’ I was like ‘he is!?’,”’ she said, laughing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🅿️ (@kingbrentt)



“Oh so it’s not true, he didn’t come out?” one of the hosts asked.

“Well, not to my knowledge. He called me up and he was like, ‘Mom, everybody’s asking me if I’m gay because I did this TikTok video thing.’ And I said it’s okay! If you are gay, it’s fine by me.

“And he was like, ‘Okay I’m not gay mom’.”

Leakes says she was surprised people made such a big deal about the video. She said all she cared about was her son’s happiness.

“I don’t need to ask him, ‘Are you gay?’ What I like to say to people is … ‘Whatever makes you happy.’ If my son today says he’s gay, I’m 100 percent OK with it.”

Related: Newly-elected gay lawmaker’s message to Marjorie Taylor Greene goes viral