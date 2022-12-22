“Nepo Baby” Donald Trump Jr. might want to stay off Twitter today

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an impassioned speech to Congress yesterday. During a whirlwind trip to DC, Zelensky thanked the American people for their support of Ukraine. He also told Congress that giving money to Ukraine “Is not charity. It is an investment in the global security and democracy.”

One person unimpressed by Zelensky, and his appeal for more money, is Donald Trump Jr. The supposed businessman tweeted ahead of the speech, “Zelensky is basically an ungrateful international welfare queen.”

Zelensky is basically an ungrateful international welfare queen. https://t.co/WclnckMoCj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 21, 2022

Don Jnr’s assertion that Zelensky is dependent on handouts comes the same week the subject of nepotism hit the headlines. The New York Magazine ran a cover feature on “Nepo Babies”: actors and others who owe a large chunk of their success to having famous parents.

Many on Twitter thought Don Jnr’s dismissal of Zelensky’s reliance on handouts rather rich.

Oh, honey . . . you’ve never cashed a check in your life that wasn’t signed by your daddy. So you are basically an untalented national nepotism queen. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 21, 2022

So the backup plan is to evacuate to Moscow with dad huh? — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 21, 2022

The criminal welfare queen is trump whose sole existence is due to his decades (since 80s) long partnership with Russian mafia, intel services, and kremlin linked officials. Let’s talk about all the money laundering done through Trump properties and businesses — Olga Lautman 🇺🇦 (@OlgaNYC1211) December 21, 2022

Do you support fascist Russia because you align with their ideology, or is it because Putin has something on your family? — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 21, 2022

Nope. He’s been too busy stealing from charities for children with cancer. — Allan Creasy (@ServeThe901) December 22, 2022

Pal, look at that ‘queen’ and learn a few lessons about courage, decency, and what it means to be a grown-up. — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) December 21, 2022

Sir, remember when your pops tried extort Zelensky into helping his campaign and Zelensky flipped it and made your dad his bitch? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 21, 2022

Boebert and Gaetz sit out standing ovations for Zelensky

Congress is passing a further $45billion aid package to Ukraine to help it continue to fight Vladimir Putin’s Russian invasion. The support for Ukraine is broadly supported across Congress. However, a few on the far right of the Republican Party have criticized the support.

Rep. Lauren Boebert posted a video after Zelensky’s speech. She says she would not support further aid without a “full audit” clarifying how the aid was being spent. She, Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), sat out most of the standing ovations during Zelensky’s speech. It did not go unnoticed.

Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz stayed seated and scrolled on their phones while President Zelensky gave his speech in front of Congress.

🗑🗑🗑 pic.twitter.com/WR0XG9PmSw — That’s Not Right (@thatsnotrightpo) December 22, 2022

Lauren Boebert stay sitting while everyone else gave a standing ovation to president Zelensky. She’s a national embarrassment. — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 22, 2022

Were Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert just being rude to Zelensky by looking at their phones during his speech? Or were they getting their talking points from the Kremlin? — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) December 22, 2022