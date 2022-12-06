Netflix brings an infamously erotic novel to the big screen—and doesn’t skimp on the male nudity

Period pieces, especially those based on classic works of literature, tend to have a reputation for being rather stuffy, or even prudish.

But anyone who thinks that must not be familiar Lady Chatterly’s Lover, the notoriously explicit romance novel that’s been adapted into a steamy new Netflix film of the same name. And we’re pleased to report: It doesn’t skimp on the nudity!

Before we can get into the sexy bits, some context: Lady Chatterly’s Lover was written by author D.H. Laurence, and originally published (privately) in 1928. The rather simple story concerns itself with a young, well-to-do woman—the titular Lady—whose husband is paralyzed from the waist down during the Great War. She loves him, sure, but a woman has needs, and, unfortunately, he can no longer help her.

Enter: The “lover,” gamekeeper Oliver Mellors. Despite their difference in social standing, the two enter into a hot-and-bothered extramarital affair—they just can’t keep their hands off each other! (Or their clothes on!)

And this is where things get really interesting, because Laurence’s purple prose goes into such specific detail about their flings that many were publicly decrying the novel’s obscenities, and labeling the author a “pornographer” (though we guarantee just as many were enjoying the hell out of it in private, if you know what we mean).

Due to its explicit nature, Lady Chatterly’s Lover was banned in North America, India, Australia, and Japan. It wasn’t until 1960 that an uncensored version of it even hit shelves in the U.K., where it became the center of a game-changing obscenity trial that was eventually won by publisher Penguin Books. Naturally, the book sold millions of copies.

All of that is to say, it’s no surprise that we’ve never really gotten an English-language film adaptation that could do justice to the novel’s sensuality and eroticism… until now.

Directed by french filmmaker Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, Lady Chatterly’s Lover made a relatively quiet debut on Netflix late last week, but currently ranks among the platform’s top five most-streamed movies. (It’s also fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 87% rating.) And it’s not hard to see why audiences would be drawn to this scintillating adaptation, especially from the comfort of their own home.

Relieved of their Princess Di duties on The Crown, queer non-binary performer Emma Corrin stars as the Lady Chatterly, with English actor and former party boy Jack O’Connell (Skins, Angelina Jolie’s Unbroken) as the jacked gameskeeper. The two share some real, crackling chemistry, and the film doesn’t shy away from the intimacy of their connection, or the many lurid sex scenes as described in the source material.

And okay, okay—enough of the edging—we’ll come out and say it: O’Connell gets very, very naked in the movie. Where to begin! There are multiple butt shots (including one featured in the trailer), many of which show him thrusting from behind, and there are plenty of scenes where he lets it all hang out, too.

One particularly memorable moment finds the Lady and her lover caught in the rain, at which point they shed their threads—underwear, too—to go frolic in the fields, body parts swinging around freely. It might seem like it’d be a cold, unpleasant scene to shoot, but it certainly doesn’t look cold.

So, yes, for the curious, Lady Chatterly’s Lover does have plenty of nudity, and you can check it out for those reasons if you’re so inclined. But the film adapts Laurence’s infamous novel with such artful eroticism, that you might actually find yourself swooning for its passionate love story, too!

But don’t just take our word for it—here’s what folks are saying online about Jack O’Connell and this very sexy film:

Lady Chatterly’s Lover is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.