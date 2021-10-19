Netflix CEO refuses to discuss Dave Chappelle in pompous exchange with reporter

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings really, really, really does NOT want to talk about that whole Dave Chappelle transphobic comedy special thing that’s been dominating entertainment headlines for the past week and a half.
Appearing on a panel at the Milken Institute Global Summit last night, Hastings said he would only discuss his philanthropic efforts and nothing else.
“All philanthropy today,” he told moderator and CNBC correspondent Julia Boorstin after she pressed him about the “elephant in the room.”
Despite Boorstin’s repeated attempts to get him to, at the very least, address what’s been going on, Hastings refused, saying, “It’s a no comment. We are really focused today on what we can do for kids around the country.”
His remarks, or lack thereof, come as the streaming giant faces continued fallout from Chappelle’s show, which has been criticized by GLAAD, the National Black Justice Coalition, and several other civil rights groups for its hateful transphobic content.
Last week, Netflix’s other co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, received heat over a memo he wrote saying that the company has “a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.”
Except that 2020 was the most violent year on record for attacks on trans and gender non-conforming people, according to the HRC, with majority of victims being Black and Latinx trans women. So, Chappelle’s incessant jabs at them in his comedy specials do, in fact, cause “real-world harm.”
The company’s PR nightmare was only made worse the next day when three employees, one of whom is trans, were suspended for trying to crash a leadership meeting. Another employee was then fired for allegedly leaking information to Bloomberg.
Now, an employee walkout is scheduled to take place tomorrow outside the company’s headquarters in Hollywood, where they will present a list of demands to leadership. Several LGBTQ celebrities, including Angelica Ross, Jameela Jamil, Colton Haynes, and Jonathan Van Ness, are expected to attend.
“When I’m in philanthropy, I don’t talk about Netflix, or try and promote Netflix, or answer questions on Netflix,” Hastings scolded Boorstin yesterday, adding that he’s “very disciplined about keeping those worlds separate.”
Picking and choosing what he wants to talk about while others are left to deal with the consequences. What a privilege!
Watch Boorstin recount the testy exchange…
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
4 Comments
LumpyPillows
Yeah, when cancel culture vultures come to wallow in the mud, its best to not play.
DarkZephyr
I might catch some hate for saying this, but Netflix has always gone out of their way to be pro-LGBT and LGBT inclusive. The fact that everyone wants to crucify them over the Chapelle special does not sit well with me at all. I am also very worried about how non-LGBT people will start looking at us.
Those LGBT employees that wanted to crash meetings that they weren’t technically allowed to be crashing and got fired for breaking company policy etc…anybody else who did those things would have been fired as well. That’s kind of how it works in real life. Other places may not have hired those LGBT people in the first place.
We come off like we want to police absolutely everything and its going to royally annoy people or just straight up p*ss them off if it isn’t doing so already. Which might not do so well for us in the long run. We shouldn’t be trying to police people like this.
I don’t agree with what Chapelle said, I watched most of the special but found myself having to turn it off. I love my trans siblings and my gay brothers. But that’s what I did. I turned it off. Chapelle can go through life being a transphobic, homophobic douche if he wants, but we don’t have to pay any attention to him. That’s the way it should be.
No rights, good, services, housing, jobs or medical care is being denied to LGBT people in general because his trashy special exists. This mob mentality, I just don’t see this working out so great for us in the end. This actually has me worried.
Rugby8
Agree re: Netflix usual stance….but this?..?
Rugby8
How is it that John Gruden is being ostracized and Dave Chapelle’s crap is deemed ok???
Double Standards? Reverse Discrimination???