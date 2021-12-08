Netflix is about to get even gayer if you can believe it

Netflix is taking queer makeovers international with Queer Eye Germany, the first overseas spin-off from the wildly successful Queer Eye reboot that launched in 2018 on the streaming service.

Here’s the all-new Fab 5:

Work/life coach Leni Bolt

Fashion virtuoso Jan-Henrik Scheper-Stuke

Beauty guru David Jakobs

Nutrition and health expert Aljosha Muttardi

Design ace Ayan Yuruk.

Related: Find out what the ‘Queer Eye’ original cast are doing now

With five seasons of Queer Eye under Netflix’s belt, and a sixth set to premiere later this month, plus six Emmy awards, it’s safe to say that the reboot of Queer Eye is a hit. Outside of the show, food and wine extraordinaire Antoni Porowski, grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, culture guy Karamo Brown, fashion expert Tan France, and design guy Bobby Berk have all become stars in their own right too, with hosting gigs, book deals, podcasts, and appearances in other reality shows.

We hope their new, German counterparts make the same splash!

Watch the teaser below: