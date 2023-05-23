Netflix’s super gay new show features a ‘Fire Island’ reunion, drag queens, Kim Cattrall & more

Image Credit: ‘Glamorous,’ Netflix

Netflix announced today that it’s new series, Glamorous, will debut on June 22. And that Pride Month premiere date is no accident, because this one’s going to be super queer.

So queer that we imagine, when it was pitched to Netflix execs, someone printed out the “I’m gonna give the gays everything the want” Real Housewives meme on a poster board, pointed at it, and the show was greenlit on the spot.

From creator Jordan Nardino (Star Trek: Discovery, Smash), Glamorous is the story of aimless twenty-something Marco Meija, a gender non-conforming makeup artist who gets the opportunity of a lifetime when model-turned-mogul Madolyn Addison taps them for an important role in their makeup empire.

A starry-eyed ingenue suddenly thrust into the high-powered beauty industry, working for a feared and respected “girlboss”? Glamorous certainly has a little bit of The Devil Wears Prada and Ugly Betty in its DNA, and that’s a good thing considering both are important cultural touchstones for so many gays.

But that’s not all the series has to offer—get a load of this cast!

Image Credit: ‘Glamorous,’ Netflix

Glamorous represents the first leading television role for Miss Benny, who first broke through on YouTube as a teen, and as since built an impressive career for themself as an actor and musician.

Benny will play Marco, while none other than Kim Cattrall will star as Madolyn Addison. Over her years as Samantha Jones on Sex And The City, Cattrall typified a certain brand of high-camp, high-gloss New York City glam, so a powerful makeup mogul sounds like a perfect fit for her.

Also in the ensemble are Jade Peyton (iZombie) as Madolyn’s assistant Venetia, Michael Hsu Rosen (Looking) and Ayesha Harris (Daisy Jones & The Six) as two graphic designers at the makeup company, and Graham Parkhurst (Supergirl) as an acquaintance of Marco’s named Parker, who is said to symbolize “unobtainable gay cis-male perfection.”

(And, yes, we did have to check his Instagram to be sure he fit the bill.)

And we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that the hunky Zane Phillips also stars as Madolyn’s son, Chad, who also happens to be the Director Of Sales for her makeup empire. Surely, you’ll recognize Phillips from roles like Fire Island, Legacies, and all of your NSFW daydreams.

Actually, Glamorous doubles as a bit of a Fire Island reunion, with Phillips’ old co-stars Joel Kim Booster and Matt Rogers both slated to guest star in an episode together. Per an early press image, it seems those two are still dressed for a weekend at the Pines.

Image Credit: ‘Glamorous,’ Netflix

And if that’s not gay enough for you, then, first of all, don’t get greedy. But how about all whole bunch of drag royalty? Also among the guest star list are Drag Race All Stars All Winners runner-up Monét X Change, the first-ever winner of Canada’s Drag Race—what’s her name?—Priyanka, and Brooklyn drag legends Charlene Incarnate, Chiquitita, and Serena Tea.

In short, it sounds like Netflix’s Glamorous is going to be a total gag, and June 22 can’t come soon enough.