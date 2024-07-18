Netflix’s ‘The Boyfriend’ already has fans in a chokehold with sparking romances & emotional goodbyes

Go-go Dancer Usak’s Emotional Goodbye

Another of The Boyfriend‘s most talked about cast members has been Usak, the 36-year-old go-go dancer. It’s not hard to see why the most muscular houseguest might be a fan favorite, but he also proved to be quite shy since entering the series at the end of the first episode.

Despite the drool-worthy body and the confidence he might project while dancing on stage, it’s clear that there’s the go-go Usak and the real Usak—someone who’s a bit more soft-spoken and with confidence issues that one can infer stem from Japan’s more conservative view toward homosexuality.

Over time, Usak managed to warm up to the guys, especially 27-year-old chef Kazuto, who he got to spend time with while slinging coffee for Brewtiful U. Unfortunately, just as we began to see Usak opening himself up, it was time to say goodbye, as he revealed in the 5th episode he’d have to leave the house because of prior commitments abroad.

What followed was one of The Boyfriend‘s most sweetly emotional moments thus far, as Usak broke the news to the rest of the guys. Through tears, he said that he achieved his goal of coming to the show by sharing his true feelings with others.

#usak #theboyfriendnetflix ♬ suono originale – RAON @loversbl0 “I was able to have these feelings because you were here. Thank you.” Usak we gonna miss u, wish you the best in everything you gonna do. “We bought chicken breast too. Thank you”😭 Ps. Usak you are not only a great dancer and performer, you are an ARTIST full of talent, those characters you drew were incredibly beautiful. #theboyfriend

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve come here for love of friendship,” he said. “I think there are things you can only say here. I hope that all of you guys will cherish this opportunity, share your thoughts, be honest about your feelings, and enjoy each other.”

And therein lies the beauty—and true importance—of a show like The Boyfriend. Even despite his profession, gay men in Japan like Usak don’t always have the space to comfortably and safely share their feelings, their wants and desires. He realized that living in the house gave him the chance to do that, so he grabbed it—with moving results.

Usak’s speech here kinda broke my heart. #TheBoyfriend being a place for them to connect as gay people through their shared experiences is important cuz some things only some people understand, like growing up closeted etc, having a friend to relate to, makes u feel less alone pic.twitter.com/Wv2Lfjsvmm — Nirat (@NiratAnop) July 16, 2024

After he left, the others found the notebook of memories he left behind—including drawings of each of the guys, which was so cute it had as tearing up all over again.

It was sad to see Usak go so soon, but he clearly won over a lot of fans. We have a feeling plenty of viewers will be following him on Instagram and keeping up with his journey…

What’s next for The Boyfriend? Episodes 7 & 8 premiere July 23 on Netflix, and the final two episodes will drop on July 30.