afternoon snacc

‘Never Have I Ever’ star Darren Barnet is definitely not ‘timid’ in these Insta shares

By

From the looks of it,  Darren Barnet really isn’t timid!

The Swedish/Japanese  Never Have I Ever actor posed  for Timid Magazine, giving  high drama  and pouty lip. Not one person complained.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darren Barnet (@darrenbarnet)

Slide through to see just how much he overcame his timidness.

And never have we ever…not gone through the rest of his insta to see what else he’s been sharing — because he’s not timid! :

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darren Barnet (@darrenbarnet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darren Barnet (@darrenbarnet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darren Barnet (@darrenbarnet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darren Barnet (@darrenbarnet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darren Barnet (@darrenbarnet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darren Barnet (@darrenbarnet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darren Barnet (@darrenbarnet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darren Barnet (@darrenbarnet)