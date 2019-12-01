Never Forget: awesome movies to commemorate World AIDS Day

This World AIDS Day marks 28 years of raising awareness for people with HIV.

Bill Clinton became the first president to commemorate and recognize the event in 1995. By that time, hundreds of thousands of Americans had died from AIDS-related complications, and thousands more struggled to afford proper treatment and care. To honor those men and women we have lost, and the ongoing struggle to defeat the virus, we assembled this list of documentary films dealing in a moving way with the subject. Some focus on the epidemic at large, while others revolve around personal stories.

Either way, the films listed here go a long way toward educating viewers on the human cost of HIV/AIDS, and offer a fine way to commemorate World AIDS Day…