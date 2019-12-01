Never Forget: awesome movies to commemorate World AIDS Day

This World AIDS Day marks 28 years of raising awareness for people with HIV.
Bill Clinton became the first president to commemorate and recognize the event in 1995. By that time, hundreds of thousands of Americans had died from AIDS-related complications, and thousands more struggled to afford proper treatment and care. To honor those men and women we have lost, and the ongoing struggle to defeat the virus, we assembled this list of documentary films dealing in a moving way with the subject. Some focus on the epidemic at large, while others revolve around personal stories.
Either way, the films listed here go a long way toward educating viewers on the human cost of HIV/AIDS, and offer a fine way to commemorate World AIDS Day…
How to Survive a Plague
Journalist David France made a hell of a directorial debut with the Oscar-nominated How to Survive a Plague, his documentary tracing the rise of HIV activism. Featuring extensive footage of activists like Peter Staley, the dearly departed Spencer Cox and playwright Larry Kramer, who delivers one of the most visceral and shocking moments ever in a documentary. Right-wing bozo politicians like Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Jesse Helms also appear, effectively saying HIV/AIDS is punishment for vile behavior. Seldom has a film—documentary or otherwise—so uncovered the horrors of the disease, the inaction of the federal government or provided such a haunting memorial to the victims of AIDS.
Streams on Amazon, iTunes & YouTube.
12 Comments
jcoberkrom
Without “An Early Frost” on this list it’s a waste.
WashDrySpin
AWESOME MOVIE
Kangol2
Yep. Oustanding film starring Aidan Quinn and Gena Rowlands. Thanks for reminding Queerty & its readers.
jetboi
Awesome list! Jeffery was impactful also Philadelphia . Both movies came about as the AIDS holocaust raged into the 1990s killing ove a million gay men.
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
Longtime Companion still makes me cry like a little girl in the last scene when all those lost to that horrific plague reappear out of the Heavens and run down the beach to embrace those who survived….
maleficent
……………………………………………………………………YOPH
john.k
While “Longtime Companion” was a fine movie my favourite from that era is “Parting Glances”. It dealt with gayness in a very matter of fact way and while one of the main characters was dying from AIDS that aspect did not dominate the film/
Chrisk
Fire in the blood makes my blood boil. Showed what shitstains the American Pharma industry really is.
bgray
Silverlake Life: The View From Here – a documentary made in 1993- was such a powerful, honest statement of life in Los Angeles with AIDS. Wish it had made this list.
maleficent
movies about AIDS ?? anything with AL PARKER…..
Paul
Can’t forget “Zero Patience”. I think it’s the only musical about AIDS. It showed how so many people at the time were just looking for someone to blame, not how to help. A bit cheesy, granted, but I still remember most of the catchy tunes. And the singing buttholes scene is definitely unforgettable.