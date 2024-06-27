Arguably the most indelible image from Rudy Giuliani’s long and sad decline came during his unhinged press conference at a landscaping company just days after Trump lost the 2020 election. Standing behind a small brown podium, the husk of a man formerly known as “America’s Mayor” was rambling on about fictitious voter fraud… and melting.

As Giuliani spouted his nonsense, black hair dye appeared to be oozing down his cheeks. It was a sad sight, with each black streak representing Giuliani’s precipitous fall to the political gutter.

Four years later, Giuliani finds himself in even worse straits. Facing a $148 million defamation verdict over his smearing of two Georgia election workers, Giuliani declared bankruptcy last December. He’s also criminally charged alongside Trump and 17 others due to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

In that case, Giuliani is facing a maximum prison sentence of 20 years! (In an ultimate twist of fate, he’s being charged under the RICO act, which he himself once used to take down New York mob bosses during his days as a prosecutor.)

And the legal trouble for Rudy doesn’t stop there.

Earlier this month, he was processed in Arizona over charges of allegedly conspiring to overturn their election results in 2020 as well. Fittingly, he was served his indictment on his 80th birthday.

.@RudyGiuliani has been served with his indictment, according to @AZAGMayes. He was the final defendant in the Arizona fake electors case, and was tweeting earlier tonight about the AG’s Office hadn’t been able to find him. pic.twitter.com/4LPSPKPCOb — Jeremy Duda (@jeremyduda) May 18, 2024

Desperate and broke, Giuliani has resorted to pathetic schemes such as hawking “Rudy Coffee” and streaming into the abyss. But hey! At least his makeup and hair dye are staying in place!

You take the victories when you can.

New bankruptcy filings from Giuliani reveal his spending habits for the month of May, and the destitute podcaster is spending large sums of money on beauty products. In particular, he’s fond of “deep bronze” tanning lotion and “anti-shine” makeup powder.

When Rudy is streaming, there’s no drip in sight. In fact, one could say his look is 🔥🔥🔥.

Literally…

Rudy says it’s a good thing that Fox lied and said the car crash near the border was a terrorist loaded with explosives, because you can never be too careful. pic.twitter.com/DBjVrVgvPD — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 23, 2023

With $153 million of debt, it’s fair to say that Rudy’s creditors don’t find his affinity for Jersey Shore-type tanning oils and packs of cheap polyester ties very amusing. Giuliani spent $1,900 on Amazon last month, and more than $75,000 overall.

Giuliani’s creditors have limited his monthly stipend to a mere $43,000, but to no avail.

Per Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy filings, he's buying $8 polyester ties from Amazon. pic.twitter.com/7OeNlZ8OtL — Jacob Shamsian ⚖️ (@JayShams) June 26, 2024

Eight years ago, Giuliani was one of Trump’s top advisors, aiding the criminally convicted ex-president in debate prep. But with the first debate airing Thursday at 9:00 p.m. EST, Giuliani is far from Trump’s inner-circle.

In fact, he says Trump’s campaign still owes him $2 million in unpaid legal fees.

When Giuliani celebrated his 80th birthday last month, Trump sent his greetings via video. And Rudy only had to surrender his livelihood and reputation. The art of the deal indeed!

New York Times reporter Shawn McCreesh was on the scene:

In the video, Mr. Trump stands with a small crowd of people who appear to be some of his supporters. “They heard I was going to say a little happy birthday salutation to you, and they said, ‘Can we stay? Because we love Rudy Giuliani!’” The party guests inside the restaurant cheered. “You’re a special guy, and we love you, Rudy,” Mr. Trump continued. “Just keep fighting. There’s nobody like you.” Mr. Giuliani beamed. The video was played again.

Thankfully for Rudy, his bday dinner was comped…

Don't forget to share: