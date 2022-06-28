life in plastic

New ‘Barbie’ set pics show Ryan Gosling as Hot Skatin’ Ken and Twitter’s wheels are spinning

Another week, another round of photos from the set of Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie movie—now with totally rad roller skate accessories!

Warner Bros. Pictures previously celebrated Pride Month by giving audiences their first official look at a bleached and bronzed Ryan Gosling in full Ken Doll mode.

But, since then, there’s been a Barbie’s Dreamhouse-worth of images to leak from set, showcasing Gosling and the “Barbie Girl” herself, Margot Robbie, in various doll drag looks.

Last week, we said “howdy” to the pair in their best Western attire, fringed to the gods. But this week, the vibe is decidedly ’90s as Gosling and Robbie lace up in their neon Hot Skatin’ Barbie™ blades. It’s a bit of a Day-Glo deluge—at least they’re wearing protection!

Naturally, the internet is losing it all over again, and it seems Warner Bros. has stumbled on a pretty savvy business model for film promo: Parade its stars out in public while they wear another detail-perfect costume, wait for press and paparazzi to take photos, and then Twitter will take care of the rest. The buzz builds itself!

And we only have to wait *checks notes* a full year and one month to see life-sized Barbie and Ken in action! It’s going to be a long wait. Twitter will be spinning its rollerblade wheels until then, so let’s take a look at our favorite Barbie reactions below:

The Barbie movie is currently set for release July 21, 2023.