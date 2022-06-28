New ‘Barbie’ set pics show Ryan Gosling as Hot Skatin’ Ken and Twitter’s wheels are spinning

Another week, another round of photos from the set of Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie movie—now with totally rad roller skate accessories!

Warner Bros. Pictures previously celebrated Pride Month by giving audiences their first official look at a bleached and bronzed Ryan Gosling in full Ken Doll mode.

But, since then, there’s been a Barbie’s Dreamhouse-worth of images to leak from set, showcasing Gosling and the “Barbie Girl” herself, Margot Robbie, in various doll drag looks.

Last week, we said “howdy” to the pair in their best Western attire, fringed to the gods. But this week, the vibe is decidedly ’90s as Gosling and Robbie lace up in their neon Hot Skatin’ Barbie™ blades. It’s a bit of a Day-Glo deluge—at least they’re wearing protection!

Naturally, the internet is losing it all over again, and it seems Warner Bros. has stumbled on a pretty savvy business model for film promo: Parade its stars out in public while they wear another detail-perfect costume, wait for press and paparazzi to take photos, and then Twitter will take care of the rest. The buzz builds itself!

And we only have to wait *checks notes* a full year and one month to see life-sized Barbie and Ken in action! It’s going to be a long wait. Twitter will be spinning its rollerblade wheels until then, so let’s take a look at our favorite Barbie reactions below:

Officially starting my Best Costume Design Oscar campaign for whomever is responsible for this BRILLIANCE in the Barbie movie. pic.twitter.com/tIXT7pUWpn — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) June 28, 2022

if barbie is just a 2 hour silent film that is just a glorified fashion show i will still give it an oscar https://t.co/P6fLHtNGCw — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) June 28, 2022

It’s not enough for me to simply watch the Barbie movie. I need to be in the Barbie movie pic.twitter.com/LmiasxQnIM — Sum (@sumgarf) June 28, 2022

I can say with confidence that Barbie is going to be the Citizen Kane of our lifetimes pic.twitter.com/JjWf7wipVH — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) June 28, 2022

greta gerwig needs to send a cease and desist to filmupdates before we watch the whole barbie movie thru the tl — . (@moonstruckl987) June 28, 2022

No pressure on Greta but if Barbie isn’t the greatest film of all time i’m dedicating a tape specifically to her — STOP DONATING TO BLM NATIONAL AND SHAUN KING (@WrittenByHanna) June 28, 2022

margot robbie skating in her films is something very personal to me pic.twitter.com/wLS1k86u0z — courtney (@infamousmargot) June 27, 2022

margot robbie you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/IY5DDbo0qW — d (@notkingdeficit) June 28, 2022

The barbie movie isn’t actually a real movie, it’s really a science experiment to see if images of Margot Robbie and Ryan gosling wearing hot pink outfits and cowboy hats could induce serotonin in terminally online people and it’s working — nina oyama (@ninaoyama) June 28, 2022

Studio: How campy do you want Barbie and Ken to be?

Greta Gerwig: YES. pic.twitter.com/Ex52MrS295 — Dennis Buckly (@Playbuck_PH) June 28, 2022

The Barbie movie is currently set for release July 21, 2023.