The new “Call Me By Your Name” dance & the secret science behind “Drag Race”

TikTok’s short-lived #SuperStraight trend is good and dead. Time for some content more worthy of your time:

Liam Coulter found a new side of himself.

@theshabbycata response to @Large_moon_man that I pre-recorded. #dress #androgynous #gender #lgbt #menwearingdresses

♬ Lofi – Domknowz

Lil Nas X did his own choreography.

@lilnasxy’all better learn it too lol

♬ CALL ME BY YOUR NAME BY LIL NAS X – not lil nas x

Benito Skinner channeled Billie Eilish.

@bennydrama7🦭⚔️🕸 @billieeilish ##billieeilish ##theworldsalittleblurry ##thereforeiam ##fyp ##foryoupage

♬ Therefore I Am – Billie Eilish

This guy had Drag Race all figured out.

@ettubruceyI can’t help that the editing is so transparent. 🤷‍♂️ #rpdr #rupaulsdragrace #dragracecontent #fyp

♬ Kill The Lights (with Nile Rodgers) [Audien Remix] – Alex Newell & Jess Glynne & DJ Cassidy

Lulu B. dragged her son.

@otakoyakisobaThe hat is kinda sus. @seancodyofficial

♬ original sound – otakoyakisoba

Anthony Ramos did crunches with his dog.

@anthonyramosofficialIt takes a village. ##fitnessroutine ##feelinggood ##clingypets

♬ original sound – Anthony Ramos

The L’s, G’s, B’s and T’s got their own Oreos.

@l1z4rdg1rlmm minty ##fyp ##4u ##foryou ##lgbt ##gay ##lesbian ##sapphic ##yaoimpreg ##wlw ##mlm ##McDonaldsCCSing ##trans ##nb

♬ Death By Glamour – Toby Fox

These gay dads took their kids to Disney.

@zjmauricioThis Family is heading to Disney World ##fyp ##foryou ##gaydads ##familyvacation ##transitions ##viral ##disney ##disneyworld ##vacation

♬ original sound – zjmauricio

A psychotic Christian pushed her lifestyle on two lesbians.

@kalesshhere’s the vid with the captions for those who wanted it. ##fypシ ##foryou @defnotjordanjames

♬ original sound – Kaiden🏳️‍⚧️

And Justus Pickett went to the store.

@justuspickett♬ Gods Plan Slowed – x)