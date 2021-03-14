The new “Call Me By Your Name” dance & the secret science behind “Drag Race”

TikTok’s short-lived #SuperStraight trend is good and dead. Time for some content more worthy of your time:
Liam Coulter found a new side of himself.
@theshabbycata response to @Large_moon_man that I pre-recorded. #dress #androgynous #gender #lgbt #menwearingdresses
Lil Nas X did his own choreography.
@lilnasxy’all better learn it too lol
Benito Skinner channeled Billie Eilish.
@bennydrama7🦭⚔️🕸 @billieeilish ##billieeilish ##theworldsalittleblurry ##thereforeiam ##fyp ##foryoupage
This guy had Drag Race all figured out.
@ettubruceyI can’t help that the editing is so transparent. 🤷♂️ #rpdr #rupaulsdragrace #dragracecontent #fyp
♬ Kill The Lights (with Nile Rodgers) [Audien Remix] – Alex Newell & Jess Glynne & DJ Cassidy
Lulu B. dragged her son.
@otakoyakisobaThe hat is kinda sus. @seancodyofficial
Anthony Ramos did crunches with his dog.
@anthonyramosofficialIt takes a village. ##fitnessroutine ##feelinggood ##clingypets
The L’s, G’s, B’s and T’s got their own Oreos.
@l1z4rdg1rlmm minty ##fyp ##4u ##foryou ##lgbt ##gay ##lesbian ##sapphic ##yaoimpreg ##wlw ##mlm ##McDonaldsCCSing ##trans ##nb
These gay dads took their kids to Disney.
@zjmauricioThis Family is heading to Disney World ##fyp ##foryou ##gaydads ##familyvacation ##transitions ##viral ##disney ##disneyworld ##vacation
A psychotic Christian pushed her lifestyle on two lesbians.
@kalesshhere’s the vid with the captions for those who wanted it. ##fypシ ##foryou @defnotjordanjames
And Justus Pickett went to the store.
@justuspickett♬ Gods Plan Slowed – x)
One Comment
Bengali
