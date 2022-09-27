This new game is the queer questfest you’ve been searching for

Ustwo Games’ new 3D platformer Desta: The Memories Between is full of queerness, repressed memories, and balls getting thrown around. Who can relate?

The development team describes the game as “a character-driven rogue-like, featuring an immersive story, strategic turn-based tactics and… a metaphorical ball-game?”

That’s right, it seems one of the main action mechanics of the game is a dodgeball-like point-and-click in the dreamscape of the main character’s mind.

Desta joins an incredibly small number of nonbinary gaming protagonists like Undertale‘s Frisk and the titular Hollow Knight character.

Ustwo states that the game is “a story of broken relationships, words left unsaid and the chance to explore your own dreams for answers.”

The game is meant to be a relaxing play for steady gamers and casuals alike, with a chill soundtrack and visuals to keep the gameplay vibes just right.

New content should be coming down the pike, too; developers plan to keep the “challenge mode” of the game updated weekly, with new characters, abilities, and chapters to be added to the story as time goes on.

It’s recommended that players play the currently available version a good-sized tablet, but a full desktop version should be coming to Steam soon.

The game is available to play now on iOS and Android through the “Games” section of the Netflix app. It’s free to play for all Netflix subscribers, with no ads or in-app purchases.

After the drawn out Dave Chappelle row, Netflix has had a rather rough go of it with queer community relations. Things like the recent Heartstopper renewal, Hannah Gadsby‘s new comedy special, and this new game just might go a ways in healing that messy relationship.

Check out the whimsical new trailer for Desta: The Memories Between: