A new ‘Heartstopper’ story is here and the boys are as adorable as ever

A newly released Heartstopper novella is giving fans a peek into the future of the relationship that’s taken audiences by storm.

The Netflix original series Heartstopper, based on the Alice Oseman comics of the same name, hit the streamer last April and immediately took off. Lead actors Joe Locke and Kit Connor‘s lovely portrayal of the relationship at the heart of the series won over old and new fans alike and launched their careers to new heights.

That same beloved relationship is at the forefront of the newly released novella, Nick and Charlie.

Nick and Charlie first ran in the UK back in 2015, before the Heartstopper comics existed. At the time, the boys were just side characters in Alice Oseman’s debut novel, Solitaire. Now, this fan favorite story is finally (finally!) seeing it’s long-awaited release in the US and Canada.

In addition to brand new illustrated pages, this new North American release features a fun British-to-American translation section by prolific LGBTQ+ author David Levithan, where he explains things like localized phrases, name-brand snacks, and what the heck A-Levels and GCSEs are.

It also has an adorable illustrated hardcover jacket, both sides of which feature the titular boys getting in some much needed cuddle time:

The first season of the Netflix original series focused on the blossoming of Nick and Charlie’s romance, with the occasional road bumps here and there being overcome in the end. Nick and Charlie‘s story instead reflects their more mature ages with more sexuality, more adult themes, and way more angst. No spoilers, but things get serious.

Of course, fans of the comics are no strangers to a few good angsty storylines around these two. If the latter volumes of the published series are anything to go off of, less suspecting viewers of the show may be in for a ride when the second season releases.

Though we haven’t gotten many concrete details on the show’s upcoming season, we know that filming wrapped late last year. With any luck, the next installment will drop soon!

The cast and crew dropped a cute into video when production started back in September, as if the hype wasn’t big enough:

The show was double renewed after the first season blew up, so we can already look forward to a third season on the horizon as well.

The cast and creator have been feeding us plenty as we wait. Oseman dropped both a coloring book and The Heartstopper Yearbook in October, while Locke, Connor, and costar Yasmin Finney have been announced to join a slew of upcoming projects, from the MCU to Doctor Who.

Between filming the show, conventions, award ceremonies, birthday parties, and covering magazines, the cast can’t leave each other alone:

For a little extra heart-stopping content to tide you over, check out this recently released deleted scene of friends Tao and Elle from season one: