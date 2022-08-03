This new Pokémon daddy has turned Gay Twitter™ into a “harem of bottoms” and control yourselves girls!

You know the thirst is severe when “prime daddy meat” is one the tamest descriptions.

Nintendo’s latest Pokémon Presents announcement featured a rugged new character for their upcoming games, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, and the gays were immediately down bad.

The man flashed across screens in a messily rolled-up button down, with thick arm hair and a mustache to die for.

Related: This new ‘leather daddy pokémon’ has Gay Twitter’s attention

The character is currently unnamed, but that didn’t stop folks from calling him every possible nasty thing under the sun.

This hunky set of pixels was objectified by everyone from work-unsafe artists to Drag Race queens:

Who is he and is he into pits? pic.twitter.com/6Sk9AsyVDy — Bombae, from TV (@ItsBomBae) August 3, 2022

pokemon developers said you’re a bottom it’s time to start tweeting like one #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/sM3rmwy45h — JTURN (@J7urn) August 3, 2022

Look at this man, prime daddy meat; he is giving me wrestling coach vibes, and I am here for it, I cannot wait to see the vast amount of lewds, from him and MC, to him and Turo, to him and well every fighting humanoid type Pokémon pic.twitter.com/dMamdMC2T4 — Little Prowl-Prowl (@SageOleanderAO3) August 3, 2022

Idk if he’s a gym leader or not but if he torn me in half I’d thank him 🙈 pic.twitter.com/CLwC7vUBC6 — Sierra La Puerta (@_sierralapuerta) August 3, 2022

The new Gym Leader is Queerbaiting pic.twitter.com/hBwUx4RRjo — Le Botaniste (@lucaguidry) August 3, 2022

Can we talk about this hot fucking Daddy In the new pokemon game? Fuck me 🤤🤤🤤 #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/I77Izv7lJt — Honeypot (@honeypotwoof) August 3, 2022

thinking about all the ways I’d get sent to detention pic.twitter.com/aD0ox0napG — Andrew Z¡gler (@andrewzigler) August 3, 2022

this man has a harem of bottoms that follow him around #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/YXP6zrkPHH — J.K. Willy ✨ (@JKwillyxxx) August 3, 2022

Related: Gay Twitter is thirsting hard over this new Pokémon character

The artists have already started busting out pin-up portraits of this mystery man, with even more explicit depictions to be found if you dig deep enough.

Who knows what’s in the water over at GameFreak that has them making so many hot men in Pokémon recently, but fans are ready to catch them all.