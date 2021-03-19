New ‘Teen Vogue’ editor resigns over past racist, homophobic tweets

Less than a week before Alexi McCammond was poised to take on the role of editor at Teen Vogue, the 27-year-old journalist has resigned from the job. The reason: racist and homophobic tweets McCammond made while a college student.

“After speaking with Alexi this morning, we agreed that it was best to part ways, so as to not overshadow the important work happening at Teen Vogue,” Stan Duncan, chief people officer at Condé Nast, said in an email statement, reports The New York Times. In the same statement, McCammond added that her “past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about.”

“I wish the talented team at Teen Vogue the absolute best moving forward,” she added.