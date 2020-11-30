New York City papered with “Not Wanted” Ivanka Trump posters

It is becoming increasingly more obvious that Ivanka Trump and her family will not be welcomed back to their beloved hometown of New York City come January.
Over the holiday weekend, the city was papered with “Not Wanted” posters featuring the first daughter’s official government portrait.
The posters were distributed by the comedy duo The Good Liars and were taped to street lamps and trees around Manhattan.
“Not Wanted: Ivanka Trump” signs are up in New York pic.twitter.com/74Ft4vkePc
— The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 28, 2020
This comes just a few weeks after the Lincoln Project paid for two deeply unflattering billboards featuring Ivanka and her husband Jared to be put up in Times Square.
Last week, Vanity Fair reported that Ivanka has been in “extremely frantic damage control mode” as she struggles to repair her reputation and figure out what the hell she’s gonna do next with her life.
There are rumors she’s considering multiple reality TV offers, including a possible stint on Dancing With the Stars, though nothing has been confirmed.
As for housing, Business Insider reports that she and Jared are planning a move to New Jersey after receiving a “hostile” response when they floated the idea of returning to New York.
Earlier this month, Ivanka’s former BFF, Lysandra Ohrstrom, wrote a gossipy Vanity Fair op-ed in which she said the first daughter will have a very difficult, if not impossible, time reentering their old friend circle.
“I’ve grown increasingly repulsed by Ivanka’s ability to aid and abet her father,” Ohrstrom wrote. “I’ve been comforted by the certainty that the backlash from those whose respect she craves most must sting.”
Here’s what folx on Twitter have to say about the “Not Wanted” Ivanka posters and where she should consider moving next…
They are definitely not wanted back here. We have a LONG history of dealing with traitors going all the way back to Benedict Arnold. They will find Manhattan untenable.
— Tiger Koehn (@TigerKoehn) November 30, 2020
Texas here, hard pass. Florida will take her.
— Bruser T (@Brusertab) November 28, 2020
I hope she doesn’t choose Florida bc we don’t want her here either.
— Mustafa Orokzai (@MOrokzai) November 29, 2020
New Jersey doesn’t want her, either!
— Tara Lazar (@taralazar) November 29, 2020
We don’t want her in CT.
— auntanne (@auntanne9) November 30, 2020
We don’t want her here in California either.
— cjmac2 (@cjmac25) November 28, 2020
California absolutely can’t take her. Maybe Nevada?
— Aunt Liberty (@MarcoIsLost) November 30, 2020
What makes me chuckle is knowing the only places where rump offspring will be welcome are places they wouldn’t be caught dead in, like Arkansas or Mississippi.
— Socially Distant Cheryl (@cherylisok) November 29, 2020
Canada here. She’s the reason we are keeping the border closed. #IvankaNotWanted
— flynnsterm (@flynnsterm) November 29, 2020
I think Israel. Jared seems to have an office there
— ELONIA MARTIN (@ELONIAM) November 30, 2020
I say she gets relocated to Moscow. Let her be the Russians’ problem.
— Brian Ridder (@bridder01) November 29, 2020
Let her go to Venezuela. No extradition there
— DJW (@DJW09065186) November 29, 2020
I hear Siberia is loverly!
— EmmaJean (@EmmaJeanProject) November 29, 2020
Be best, Ivanka!
barryaksarben
Her beard, I mean husband, is a good buddy of the bloody prince. He would take them in or parts of them at least
IndependentForever
I doubt even Putin wants the LOSER TRUMP family in Russia.
But seriously folks, maybe people, and that includes the media, should stop picking on Dumpster. He feels bad enough being a LOSER. As I briefly stopped on Fox ( Fake ) News channel the bitch show host was whining how the media coverage between Biden breaking his foot and when Dumpster ( supposedly ) had Covid is totally different.
Honestly, I am getting sick and tired of listening to people that look like adults physically but act like whiny, cryin’ children. That includes members of the Trump crime family, the vast majority of Repukian politicians, the majority of Repukian voters, and the propaganda networks of Fox, OAN, and Newsmax.
I have NEVER seen a group of people act so childish for so long. Over the last 4 years especially, as they have spewed lie after lie and when caught their excuses are so lame a 5 year old would be embarrassed to tell them.