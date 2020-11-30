New York City papered with “Not Wanted” Ivanka Trump posters

It is becoming increasingly more obvious that Ivanka Trump and her family will not be welcomed back to their beloved hometown of New York City come January.

Over the holiday weekend, the city was papered with “Not Wanted” posters featuring the first daughter’s official government portrait.

The posters were distributed by the comedy duo The Good Liars and were taped to street lamps and trees around Manhattan.

“Not Wanted: Ivanka Trump” signs are up in New York pic.twitter.com/74Ft4vkePc — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 28, 2020

This comes just a few weeks after the Lincoln Project paid for two deeply unflattering billboards featuring Ivanka and her husband Jared to be put up in Times Square.

Related: Ivanka is pissed her Goya beans photo has been turned into an attack ad, threatens to sue

Last week, Vanity Fair reported that Ivanka has been in “extremely frantic damage control mode” as she struggles to repair her reputation and figure out what the hell she’s gonna do next with her life.

There are rumors she’s considering multiple reality TV offers, including a possible stint on Dancing With the Stars, though nothing has been confirmed.

As for housing, Business Insider reports that she and Jared are planning a move to New Jersey after receiving a “hostile” response when they floated the idea of returning to New York.

Related: Ivanka’s in “extremely frantic damage control mode” as she scrambles to figure out what to do next

Earlier this month, Ivanka’s former BFF, Lysandra Ohrstrom, wrote a gossipy Vanity Fair op-ed in which she said the first daughter will have a very difficult, if not impossible, time reentering their old friend circle.

“I’ve grown increasingly repulsed by Ivanka’s ability to aid and abet her father,” Ohrstrom wrote. “I’ve been comforted by the certainty that the backlash from those whose respect she craves most must sting.”

Here’s what folx on Twitter have to say about the “Not Wanted” Ivanka posters and where she should consider moving next…

They are definitely not wanted back here. We have a LONG history of dealing with traitors going all the way back to Benedict Arnold. They will find Manhattan untenable. — Tiger Koehn (@TigerKoehn) November 30, 2020

Texas here, hard pass. Florida will take her. — Bruser T (@Brusertab) November 28, 2020

I hope she doesn’t choose Florida bc we don’t want her here either. — Mustafa Orokzai (@MOrokzai) November 29, 2020

New Jersey doesn’t want her, either! — Tara Lazar (@taralazar) November 29, 2020

We don’t want her in CT. — auntanne (@auntanne9) November 30, 2020

We don’t want her here in California either. — cjmac2 (@cjmac25) November 28, 2020

California absolutely can’t take her. Maybe Nevada? — Aunt Liberty (@MarcoIsLost) November 30, 2020

What makes me chuckle is knowing the only places where rump offspring will be welcome are places they wouldn’t be caught dead in, like Arkansas or Mississippi. — Socially Distant Cheryl (@cherylisok) November 29, 2020

Canada here. She’s the reason we are keeping the border closed. #IvankaNotWanted — flynnsterm (@flynnsterm) November 29, 2020

I think Israel. Jared seems to have an office there — ELONIA MARTIN (@ELONIAM) November 30, 2020

I say she gets relocated to Moscow. Let her be the Russians’ problem. — Brian Ridder (@bridder01) November 29, 2020

Let her go to Venezuela. No extradition there — DJW (@DJW09065186) November 29, 2020

I hear Siberia is loverly! — EmmaJean (@EmmaJeanProject) November 29, 2020

Be best, Ivanka!

Related: Ivanka is clearly freaking out about going to jail, says she’s being “harassed”