New York trans woman murdered while sitting on a park bench

New York police have launched a search for the murderer of a transgender woman in East Harlem park over the weekend.

GayCityNews reports witnesses alerted police in the early morning hours of March 28, describing the victim, a 33-year-old transwoman identified only as “Lexi,” as sitting on a park bench. An unidentified man approached her, and a verbal altercation ensued. The man then stabbed Lexi in the neck before escaping on a motorized scooter. Police arrived on the scene to find Lexi dead of her wound.

New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio extended his sympathies and expressed outrage over the crime.

This is horrifying. My heart breaks for this woman and for her family. We WILL find the person responsible for this heinous crime and bring them to justice. New York City stands with our trans community, now and always. https://t.co/bi9cg8ZZi0 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 28, 2020

Police have yet to identify a suspect or make any arrests.

Lavonia Brooks, a friend of Lexi, told The New York Daily News “I really looked up to her because of her tolerance and respect. Lexi had a beautiful heart, she was very gifted.” She added: “What happened last night was uncalled for.”