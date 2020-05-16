New York unites in massive Liza Minnelli number for first responders

As New York continues to struggle against the toll of the coronavirus, the city united to perform Liza Minnelli’s rendition of “New York, New York” as a tribute to healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers fighting to keep the city safe.

Though fans often associate the tune with Frank Sinatra who recorded a hit version in 1980, Liza Minnelli actually first recorded the song in 1977 for the Martin Scorsese film of the same name. It has since become one of her standard tunes when performing in concert.

Related: Daily Dose: Leg up with Liza

The Peace of Heart Choir, a community choir led by Robert René Galván, led the city in song and encouraged New Yorkers to sing along from their cars, their rooftops, their windows or on the streets. Anyone wanting to post about the sing-along on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook is also encouraged to use the hashtag #NewYorkSingsAlong.

New York remains possibly the hardest-hit city in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic with over 190,000 confirmed cases in the city alone. The New York Times has reported that between 60 and 65% of all coronavirus cases in the US can be traced to travel to and from New York city.