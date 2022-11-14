Newly-elected gay lawmaker’s message to Marjorie Taylor Greene goes viral

A tweet posted by a newly-elected gay lawmaker, aimed at Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, has gone viral.

Robert Garcia, 44, is the mayor of Long Beach in California. A progressive Democrat, he successfully ran to represent the state’s 42nd District in the US House.

Following his midterms success last week, his term as mayor ends next month. He then takes up his role as Representative.

Garcia posted of his joy on social media. One message was aimed squarely at the controversial, far-right, Georgia lawmaker.

It was a reposting of a TikTok video of NeNe Leakes playfully sashaying in a pair of towering high heels. Garcia said, “As a reminder this will be me when I walk by Marjorie Taylor Greene in the Capitol next week at orientation.”

The tweet has had over 100k likes at the time of writing. Many found it funny. However, some of Greene’s supporters were outraged. Their fury prompted another tweet from Garcia.

“Apparently I’ve already started agitating the homophobic MAGA / Marjorie Taylor Greene stans. Y’all ain’t ready for the 💅🏽🏳️‍🌈💥”

Some criticized Garcia for appearing to not take the job seriously, but others were quick to come to his defense.

Who is Robert Garcia?

Garcia was brought to the US by his mom when he was five years old. He became a US citizen at 21. He is married to husband Matthew Mendez Garcia. According to the LA Times, he is the first out, gay immigrant elected to Congress.

In a tweet yesterday, Garcia maintained his criticism of Greene, saying he knew more about true patriotism than she did.

“I immigrated to the U.S. at 5 and became an American citizen at 21. I know what patriotism is. It isn’t Marjorie Taylor Greene screaming America First. Real patriotism is loving your country so much that you want to help the people in your country.”

Greene won her re-election last week. However, she has plenty to say about the failure of a red wave to sweep the country. The reason Democrats performed so well and held on to the Senate? Allowing people to vote ahead of election day, suggests Greene!