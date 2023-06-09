Newlyweds Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are collaborating on a new project & we’re not mad at it

2023 will be known as the year that Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton took the world by storm.

Less than two months after first blowing up our social media feeds with news of their reported romance, theYou star and the celebrity hairstylist moved at warp speed and tied the knot in a wild secret Vegas wedding officiated by Kim Kardashian. The entire ceremony was next level.

Now the newlyweds are adding to their whirlwind antics and taking their relationship to the next level.

No, they’re aren’t expanding their family (as far as we know); Mr. & Mr. Appleton-Gage are joining forces on a new business project in time for Pride Month.

The handsome couple are serving their best Zoolander poses in John Hardy Jewelry’s new Pride campaign as they model the brand’s Pride Colorblock bracelet and necklace.

In the visuals, the gents model the bracelet in solo shots as well as together.

Before you roll your eyes, the campaign is for a great cause with all profits from the sale of items going to charity. In addition, Gage and Appleton are contributing $50K of their own cash to GLAAD.

“John Hardy and I are collaborating to be able to donate $50,000 with 100% of proceeds from the Pride Colorblock bracelet to support GLAAD’s on-going work focused on LGBTQ advocacy and cultural change,” the husbands wrote in the captions to their respective posts promoting the campaign.

If you are interested in rocking the bracelet yourself, get ready to drop some serious coins. While it’s definitely going to a worthy cause, it isn’t cheap. The Pride Colorblock necklace will set you back $1495, while the bracelet is a relative bargain at just $995.

But by all means, flaunt it if you got it!

It’s been a very busy four months for Gage and Appleton.

It was only back in February that The White Lotus star and the Kim Kardashian hair guru got the rumor mill going with photos of their Mexican vacation.

A few weeks later, after making red carpet appearances together, both separately disclosed they were dating and in love with each other during interviews on different talk shows.

With fans barely able to catch their breath over the confirmation, reports then surfaced claiming they were engaged and had reportedly already picked out rings. After about a three-week engagement, the boys made honest men of each other on April 22nd at the infamous Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

The duo later honeymooned in Mexico and got matching tattoos “4.22” on their ankles to permanently commemorate their vow exchange. Phew! We’re exhausted just following along.

Until they reveal their next joint venture, check out more photos of Gage and Appleton from their socials: