News anchor Steven Romo marries meteorologist Stephen Morgan

View this post on Instagram
NBC News correspondent Steven Romo [on the right above], 37, married Fox Weather meteorologist Stephen Morgan, 33, on Saturday.
According to People, the reception, with 125 guests, took place at The Filter Building on White Rock Lake in Dallas, Texas.
Romo and Morgan only publicly came out in 2021 when they took to Instagram to jointly announce their engagement.
Related: Popular Houston news anchor Steven Romo comes out
“I grew up with secrets,” Romo wrote at the time. “My family fought together to hide that we lived in a house full of garbage with a horde of dogs. But what they didn’t know, and was arguably even more difficult, was that I had a secret to carry all on my own: I was gay and trying with all my heart not to be.”
“It took me years to see—despite what people at church might’ve said—being gay saved me,” he insisted. “It made me strong. Strong enough to eventually stand next to the best human I’ve ever met and ask him to marry me.”
“A few relatives from both sides are not accepting of us.”
On the weekend, Romo posted about receiving their marriage license and the men’s families arriving to celebrate with them.
View this post on Instagram
He later told People, “While a few relatives from both sides are not accepting of us, so many others have stepped up to show us what in the world to do. I’ve been embracing thankfulness for the kindness I didn’t even know I needed.”
A fellow Fox News correspondent, Madeleine Rivera, posted some clips from the day to Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Related: This just in, Steven Romo is a gay news anchor we can’t help but love
Romo told People, “Standing up there in front of people I love most in the world, it was so important for me to capture what it’s meant for me to find Stephen. It is something I truly never thought was possible.
“I thought I had life pretty well figured out and that there were no surprises in store [before I met him], but I’m so glad I was wrong!”
Morgan added, “He doesn’t want to live without me. And I can’t imagine living without him.”
Congratulations, guys!
View this post on Instagram
10 Comments
toddlicious
Another story about two hot gays getting together and marrying each other. Shocking! We wouldn’t care if they weren’t hot and poised to make an onlyfans soon lol good luck boys
Cam
What a shock, the same old troll was waiting for a post about out o the closet LGBTQ people so it could come on and attack.
gjamesm47
Jealous much?
Yooper
Someone needs a hug.
LumpyPillows
Always someone to rain on the parade. todd, you are why we can’t have nice things. I like nice things. So, adjust yourself.
moviemag
Someone needs more fiber in his diet…
dbmcvey
Wow. Bitter, bitter, bitter.
LumpyPillows
Well done, fellas!
dbmcvey
Congratulations! Good luck to them!
Neoprene
I LOVE a good partially marginalized wedding story!