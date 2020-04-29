News reporter gets caught without pants in at-home interview

An ABC News reporter was interviewed at-home for Good Morning America yesterday. That reporter, Will Reeve, 27, was probably hoping viewers were listening to what he had to say about “Pharmacies of the Future”: the forward-thinking businesses using drones to drop off medication.

Instead, some eagle-eyed viewers quickly spotted the fact that Reeve – who was talking to GMA anchors Michael Strahan and Amy Robach – didn’t appear to be fully dressed.

Although he was clad in a shirt and suit jacket, his bottom half showed plenty of naked thigh and what appeared to be a flash of underwear.

The sartorial lapse was soon noted on Twitter. Detroit News film critic Adam Graham posted photos of the interview with the comment, “Hey put some pants on my guy.”

At the time of writing, that tweet had over 90k likes and 10k comments.

Reeve (son of the late actor, Christopher Reeve), quickly responded, assuring people he’d been wearing shorts.

Others were quick to defend the reporter, with one quipping: “Pants are so March.” Let’s be honest: If you’re working from home at the moment, that’s probably a relatable sentiment.

Reeves called the incident “hilariously mortifying.”

He later posted a statement to his Twitter, saying he’d been preparing for a post-interview workout and was wearing his exercise shorts.

When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide).

“Trying to be efficient I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning.

“The camera angle, along with friends, family, and several hundred strangers on the social media made me rethink my morning routine.

“Any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome. Now, back to work. Wearing pants.”

