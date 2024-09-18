Thicc thighs save lives. Or in this case, play linebacker for the Miami Dolphins!

There is a TikTok account called “@F00tballdream,” which appears to almost exclusively post videos of hot football players showing off their assets in tight spandex and shorts. There is a lot of cake on that grid, so visitors are encouraged to bring their appetites!

🍰🍰🍰

Your day is about to get a little hotter Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to get your fix of heartthrobs with a side of the hottest queer news and culture. Daily * Weekly *

One of the videos shared Tuesday features delicious Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips, appropriately overlayed with “U Can’t Touch This.” The U-Miami product is taking instruction from one of his coaches, and his booty be…

Hanging out.

“Can’t Touch This.”

😭😭😭

Phillips, 25, is a regular on “F00tballDream.” In fact, his glorious backside is the first pinned image on the page.

The pass-rusher has an incredible backstory (pun intended), persevering through trying times of injury and self-doubt. The SoCal native was the No. 3 recruit in the country when he chose to play at UCLA, under legendary head coach Jim Mora.

By his own volition, Phillips entered college with a surplus of confidence. But then he quickly encountered his football mortality. In his third game, he suffered a high ankle sprain–his first serious injury. When he returned, he injured his other ankle, and suffered a concussion.

Those injuries, though severe, were just precursors to a life-altering accident Phillips suffered near UCLA’s campus in Westwood. He was riding on his moped in the bike line, when a car took an unexpected turn without flashing its signal.

Phillips slammed on the brakes, only to fill over his moped. His wrist was bent at a “horrible angle,” sidelining him indefinitely.

Still, Phillips was determined to play. After several surgeries, he took the field for the Bruins’ opening game, but was in excruciating pain. He was ruled out a few weeks later when he suffered another concussion.

At that point, Phillips made a drastic decision: He dropped out of UCLA and enrolled at Los Angeles Community College, where he wanted to focus on his music career, and forget about football.

A lifelong gridiron standout, Phillips just wanted to blend in. Yet, he couldn’t shake his love of the game…

“It was almost like I had gone through a really bad breakup and I was trying to move on, and [I was] going to dedicate my life to music, but football kept coming back to me,” he told ESPN.

Fast-forward two years, and Phillips found himself back on the field, playing for the University of Miami.

He looked as impactful as ever, and entered the 2021 NFL Draft. The Dolphins selected him with the No. 18 overall pick, and he made an immediate impact.

Phillips led the team with 8.5 sacks.

A premier pass-rusher, Phillips is quick off the line. The 267-pound beefcake starts from a really strong base of support.

And the gays are offering it right back. They’ve noticed Phillips’ (ahem) physical advantages, and suddenly want to become human tackle dummies.

Good googly moogly 🤭 pic.twitter.com/EHVBTDKioi — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 17, 2024

From NFL to BBL 🫧 — Neiman Marcus Garvey 🎩 (@AestheticLifted) September 17, 2024

Wow. It’s a buffet 🤤🤤 — Domnic (@domthedent) September 17, 2024

In all seriousness, it’s great to see Phillips in uniform, in light of another devastating injury he suffered last season. He tore his Achilles last November, an ailment that can keep athletes out for half a year.

But not Phillips! When camp started, he was ready to go. He’s played in both of the Dolphins’ games so far, recording a sack for good measure.

Still, Phillips is carrying scars from his injuries and setbacks. He posted a message about his mental health Tuesday, talking about how he’s tried to separate his self-worth from football.

For a lifelong athlete, it’s a hard task. But Phillips isn’t giving up:

“I have to work really hard to not attach my self worth and confidence to how I perform on the field. When I have a poor or even just subpar performance, I feel like I’m worthless, like I let my team and fans down, and often my confidence can waiver. The self hatred and doubt can feel so heavy in those moments, sometimes I wonder if I’ll ever pull myself out of it. “It takes a concerted effort to change my way of thinking in those moments, and see the failure/adversity as a learning experience instead of the end of the world. I pick my head up, and fall back on routine and discipline, which are the only things that matter. It’s about the process, not the results. It’s so much easier to spiral and self-deprecate, but nothing good is ever easy. Keep chopping wood, things will get better, you can do it … believe in yourself! And trust God.”

Thicc thighs and a message we can get behind. We can’t wait to watch Phillips complete his comeback.

The views from the back ain’t bad, either.