This NFL player’s bubble butt is going viral and has definitely rekindled our interest in football

A picture of an NFL player’s amazing booty recently resurfaced on social media and it has rekindled our love of the game.

NFL player Jeff Driskel has seemingly earned his past position as a tight end. The photo was taken back in his days at the University of Florida playing college football for The Gators.

In it, Driskel is seen from behind. The backside of his leggings make out the lines of a darkly colored jockstrap hugging his ample cheeks.

In their tweet of the pic, @SingleGayLife wrote, “suddenly i love football.” (If they haven’t been watching until now, they’ve been missing out!)

suddenly i love football pic.twitter.com/EmJjSfALIs — SGL (@SingleGayLife) December 11, 2022

While some web commenters compared Driskel’s collegiate cakes to those of other curvaceous celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Cardi B, others questioned whether the picture was Photoshopped, making his rump seem… well, rumpier than it looks elsewhere.

This is a photoshopped picture. Jeff driskel hasn’t played in college for years. He was drafted in 2016. Here’s a more accurate picture of his booty. Still nice though, but not as big at the picture 😁 pic.twitter.com/idByM5iQLX — Aaron Black (@AaronBlack1814) December 12, 2022

Driskel hasn’t played for the Gators since around 2014. But he and his cakes are still a formidable force on the football field.

In 2016, he was drafted onto the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. He has since gone on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals, the Detroit Lions, and Denver Broncos. (Note the wild animal theme? RAWR!)

Of course, we realize there’s a lot more than just the nice butts to appreciate about football. There have been openly gay players, a few scandalous Super Bowl halftime performances, not to mention the occasional sports announcer who unintentionally adds graphic sexual commentary.

In short, it’s a great game to watch, no matter whether your eyes are glued to the action on-field or the baked goods on the sidelines.

