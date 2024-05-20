Next time a major brand is threatened with a right-wing boycott over its support of the LGBTQ+ community, it should look the other way. Last year at this time, Bud Light was attacked nonstop by homophobes due to its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney.

But it only took half a year for the beer company’s stock price to soar ; and now, Bud Light is relevant as ever. The proof is in two San Francisco 49ers stars slamming down the brewskies on stage last weekend at a Luke Combs concert.

Combs performed Friday and Saturday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, where the 49ers play each Sunday in the fall. The shows were sold-out and filled with red-blooded Americans who love their country music and football… and Bud Light.

When quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle hit the stage with a box of the iconic beer, the crowd went wild. They proceeded to chug the liquid on stage along with Combs.

GEORGE KITTLE AND BROCK PURDY COMING OUT TO SHOT GUN WITH LUKE pic.twitter.com/ghYKMYYwN6 — Nick Newman (@NinerNick_22) May 19, 2024

George Kittle and Brock Purdy rocked the stage at the Luke Combs concert last night 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JQJBS2mE5H — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) May 19, 2024

The sight of a star NFL tight end embracing Bud Light is nothing new, much to the dismay of antigay bigots. Travis Kelce starred in a Bud Light ad last summer, leading to months of performative outrage. The anti-Bud Light crowd became so deranged, they conjured up conspiracy theories regarding Kelce’s romantic relationship with Taylor Swift, deeming them CIA psyops, or something.

Kittle, a five-time Pro Bowler, is an ally as well. He’s been a public supporter of the 49ers’ LGBTQ+ fan group, the first of its kind in the NFL.

It didn’t take long for the hypocrisy behind the Bud Light boycott to became apparent. Kid Rock, who posted an unhinged, gun-toting video about his outrage with the company, didn’t even stop selling the beer at his own bar.

“I mentioned it to the waitress. She said they actually stopped selling it for a week right after [Kid Rock’s video], then started selling it again,” a customer spilled to Newsweek.

Then in December, Rock conveniently announced his boycott was over… probably because he was tired of pretending. The “Bawitdaba” singer didn’t try very hard to keep up the ruse, anyway.

LOL. Last night Kid Rock was pictured drinking a Bud Light at a concert after he led an effort to cancel the company.



It wasn’t long ago he shot up a case of Bud Light with an AR-15. https://t.co/HpQS6DHyri pic.twitter.com/fPW2rG64M7 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 18, 2023

@KidRock nice that you shot up the bud light… but its still in your bar. Haha pic.twitter.com/HvTlrsO0ja — George Shearer (@GeorgeDShearer) June 11, 2023

Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, saw its stock rise 4% in the first quarter, notching a 2.6% revenue year-over-year increase. Analysts say the company has escaped the “drag from a year-long boycott of its Bud Light brand relatively unscathed,” according to CNBC.

Overall, the company increased revenue by 7.8% last year, thanks to higher sales in the Asia-Pacific and Central America. There is a big world out there, far beyond the Fox News echo chamber.

Of course, the idea that a quintessential American beer brand like Bud Light could represent any sort of “woke” ideology is absurd. Kelce was practically branded as a left-wing revolutionary, due to his partnerships with Bud Light and the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. That portfolio doesn’t scream “Che Guevara,” but what do we know?!

With country music stars and NFL Pro Bowlers back to embracing Bud Light, there’s seemingly no more negative stigma surrounding the beverage. Starting off the week with video of football stars having a good time at a concert, opposed to telling female college graduates about the virtues of homemaking, is a welcome change.

