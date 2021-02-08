He was the NFL’s first player to come out as gay; here’s his story

David Kopay made history when he came out in 1975 as the first openly gay former NFL player, and was among the first openly gay professional athletes in general.
Kopay, who now resides in Palm Springs, was a pro running back from 1964-1972 on several teams including the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers.
Those years, he says in a new interview aired on KESQ NewsChannel 3, were spent in constant fear that his athletic career would be ruined if his secret came out. But after contemplating suicide, he decided to speak up.
“I had to be true to myself. I was becoming so, so depressed that I felt I was locked up and suffocating,” Kopay said.
The feature aired Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LV.
Cam
What a brave brave guy, people are still terrified to do this.
arie570
Well Aaron Rodgers thanked his fiancé the other nite and said he had become engaged….he never did say a name 🙂 probably wishful thinking. Lol
Essie
It’s not fair to continue to repeat this rumor about Aaron. He did mention separately he was talking about Shilene Woodley, an actress.
GayEGO
Good for David, I came out in 1991 when I realized that my peers at work already knew!
Den
I remember being at a party he was at out in Point Richmond (a wealthy bohemian bayside suburban enclave near SF, only accessible through an old tunnel) in the late 70’s. He came into the sauna while I was there (the property was huge, the house was tiny but the owner had a large separate sauna and cold plunge, a redwood hot tub, and outdoor kitchen and a couple of gazebos on the property), and he was quite impressive physically, as well as friendly and outgoing. Everybody knew who he was of course because his coming out had been very public.
Peternsancarlos
I remember when David Kopay came out and I was 13 and it meant a lot to me .I read Davids autobiography years later and found great inspiration in his words but he has been the only one for decades. He went on to build a business in LA and be a good guy. I just can’t believe so few from the grid iron are gay and wonder why even after retirement why so few come out.
[Commenter username]
It is simply impossible that there aren’t many gay NFL football players playing in the league today. Simple statistics would demonstrate that. It’s a shame that none of them have the strength to come out. Once the first “big name” players does that it will open the flood gates.
Jim
I remember reading his book. He came out not only when it was scary but was also dangerous.
He was VERY brave. Unlike celebrities today who think they are.
Essie
I remember reading his book and, yes, he was brave but still, he came out AFTER his career was over, just as several others have. I know for a fact there are many gay football, baseball and basketball players who are still playing. I cannot imagine they will come out because it’s too hard and too distracting. Yes, some players in some sports come out on occasion (ice skating, track, swimming, etc.) but those are individual sports, not team sports and it’s hard to expect a player to admit they are gay to a bunch of over masculine men that have to stand next to you naked in a locker room. It won’t go over well. I do think that some gay players are out to some of their teammates or coaches, though, but not the whole team. It would be nice if a current sports figure came out but I don’t expect it to happen for quite some time.
Cam
True, but he came out in the 70s, when it could also really impact your business and just living your life.
barryaksarben
He once came to Seattle to give a speech at the Pride foundation and requested that instead of a hotel room he just room with a local and so my roommate and I invited him and even drove to Vancover that weekend with him and spent the day at Wreck’s beach where he stripped quick as a wink and spent the day being admired by all . He was a very sweet man to both of us and tho nothing sexual happened it seemed everyone had a great time. He was very brave for his honesty at a time most werent.
trsxyz
I read his bio and felt he was very brave to come out in 1975 even though it was after his playing days were over. To my knowledge, no one else (a professional sports figure) had ever done that. And he seems like a great guy too.