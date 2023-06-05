NHL player Jon Merrill and his gender-fluid lizard RuPaul have an important Pride message

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill has a Pride Month message he would like to share: protect trans kids.

The NHL veteran was photographed at an apparent Pride event, wearing a dark blue tank-top with the aforementioned phrase. As one Twitter user points out, it makes perfect sense that Merrill is the face of June on Minnesota’s team calendar.

you know what? the mn wild organization doesn't want to acknowledge pride month, but you know who does? pic.twitter.com/WBhmBjt7rT — ? bee dumb day ? (@queergus) June 4, 2023

Merrill, 30, has enjoyed a 10-year NHL career. The University of Michigan grad made his debut with the New Jersey Devils during the 2013-14 campaign.

After signing with the Wild in 2021, he instantly became the team’s leading spokesperson for LGBTQ+ inclusion. He and his wife hosted a couple of LGBTQ+ families when the Wild threw their first Pride Night last season, buying them tickets to the game and connecting with them afterwards.

“It was something that means a lot to Jess and myself, to be inclusive of everyone else, especially in the LGBTQ+ community,” Merrill told NHL.com in March 2022. “We thought it’d be nice to bring a couple of families that are a part of that community to the game and whether they’ve experienced hockey or not, just to be inclusive of them and make them feel like they can come to a Wild game or a hockey game in general and feel welcome.”

Merrill also hosted a pregame meet-and-greet during Pride Night this year, though the event wasn’t without controversy. The Wild were one of multiple NHL teams that didn’t wear rainbow jerseys during warmups. No reason was provided for the snub.

While Merrill said he was “disappointed” the Wild didn’t wear rainbow jerseys, he still took it upon himself to show LGBTQ+ people they’re welcome at the arena.

“I think the saying ‘hockey is for everyone’ is something I try to do and practice on a daily basis,” he told The Athletic. “I think it’s just an opportunity for us to give those kids and those families an experience they might not have otherwise had. It’s also to understand sometimes a place that might not feel safe for them usually is safe, inviting and welcoming.”

To show his support on the ice, Merrill put special rainbow tape on his stick.

Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate Pride night at the Wild game last night. Special shout out to Jon Merrill and his wife Jessica for arranging the meet and greet, and staying after the game to spend time with members of our community. https://t.co/9c84XAPzfk pic.twitter.com/1qnRzk1EW9 — Twin Cities Pride (@TwinCitiesPride) March 9, 2023

Merrill isn’t the only pro athlete who’s stepping up and supporting LGBTQ+ pride this month. MLB stars Marcus Stroman and Julio Rodriguez posted pictures last week decked out in their rainbow best.

Happy Pride Month! We should always be accepting of those who take pride in who they are. Love is love no matter what! ?????? pic.twitter.com/jG8goRpE6v — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 1, 2023

With pro sports teams experiencing unprecedented Pride Night blowback, it’s important to recognize the athletes who are publicly supporting LGBTQ+ people. It’s not always easy: Merrill is taking heat online from some fans due to his “protect trans kid” tank.

But ignorant pushback isn’t going to stop him.

there’s also this one without children of that was actually what you were mad about pic.twitter.com/M7Ab0J0Zwr — ★ bee dumb day ★ (@queergus) June 4, 2023

As you can see, Merrill’s advocacy goes well beyond the hockey rink. He even owns a pet lizard named “RuPaul.”

She’s gender-fluid, sweetie!

“When we got him as a baby, her name is RuPaul, because we didn’t know her gender so we said that she’s gender-fluid and she goes by she or he,” Merrill told NHL.com.

Happy Pride Month to Jon Merrils gender-fluid lizard https://t.co/JQBHNhDLTr — (lucas) Florida game was to short (@fishysticksss) June 5, 2023

Not many NHL players are RuPaul fans, and even less of them own gender-fluid pets. Merrill’s support for the LGBTQ+ community is unwavering, and we are grateful.

Scroll down for more reaction to his stand for trans kids…

jon merrill YOU are going on my list of players i like from teams i hate — daniel!!!🏳️‍⚧️||jake oettinger’s lawyer (@danny_drw71) June 4, 2023

jon merrill is such an ally — Danny “Mr. GM” Briere (@NotBillNye69) June 5, 2023

Jon Merrill says Protect Trans Kids. https://t.co/DJN8TqLzlI — Vicious Pibble (@hadespuppy) June 5, 2023

LOVE OF MY LIFE JON MERRILL COME BACK HOME ??????????? https://t.co/BAa5Yr30Ru — Adriana “AMac” ? Honor Roll Parent (@Adri_Unsung) June 5, 2023

are you kidding me i love him https://t.co/Euzy0kHBRQ — madi ? (@barzillier) June 5, 2023