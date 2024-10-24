With a new NHL season underway, the league’s chief ally has a message for young LGBTQ+ hockey players: be yourself!

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill delivered his uplifting words via video message. The clip was shared on social media by the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition.

“I want them to know they should never have to change how they are to fit into this sport,” he said. “I think that we’ve come a long way, and we continue to grow with inclusion and diversity in our sport. I want you to be your true self, because who you are–your authenticity–makes you unique.”

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

He continued, “That’s your super power, that’s your speciality. So keep playing. We need you in our game. We’re here with open arms, and there’s a growing community of people who are going to be here for you throughout your life.”

💖💖💖

As of Thursday morning, Merrill’s video has been viewed on Twitter nearly 85,000 times. His word is getting out, much to the appreciation of queer hockey fans and players.

"I want you to be your true self, because who you are – your authenticity – is what makes you unique." 🏳️‍🌈



Jon Merrill of the @mnwild has a message for LGBTQ+ kids in hockey. pic.twitter.com/tOZhERBsqd — NHL Player Inclusion Coalition (@PlayerInclusion) October 23, 2024

Jon Merrill is a treasure and one of the best guys in the NHL — ian norwood (@23norwood39) October 24, 2024

I will always love Jon and the entire Merrill family with my whole heart. It is awesome to have a player willing to talk so strongly about the importance of inclusion in hockey. 🥰🥰 https://t.co/cJrVUpBQXE — HockeySheWrote (@HockeySheWrote) October 23, 2024

We love everything about this. 👏 Jon Merrill #ProBlue https://t.co/CBuqDZb1Hq — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 24, 2024

This is why I love Jon Merril https://t.co/HGCp9tGxMV — Right in the Khusnuts (@cupzeevzn) October 23, 2024

he’s literally my goat guys https://t.co/r6XbMXW4sb — Em – charlie coyle weymouth (@emvirga) October 23, 2024

Merrill, 32, and his wife, Jessica, are long-standing allies. Twin Cities Pride named them “Allies of the Year” this past June, due to their litany of charitable efforts. The couple donates “generously” to Rainbow Wardrobe, a community organization dedicated to providing gender-affirming care, and volunteers at the annual Pride Festival.

“Jon and Jessica embody the true spirit of allyship by advocating for the community in spaces where LGBTQ+ voices are often unheard,” the writeup says.

One of those spaces is the hockey rink, where queer folx have historically felt unwelcome. There’s never been an out gay player in NHL history, and the sport struggles with diversity as a whole.

The NHL didn’t help its relationship with the LGBTQ+ community last year, when it banned players from wearing speciality jerseys or wrapping their sticks in speciality tape–essentially outlawing public shows of support for LGBTQ+ Pride.

Following weeks of outcry, the latter policy was finally reversed after Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott defied the league office and wrapped his stick in rainbow tape, anyway.

Merrill called the league’s bluff as well. “If anyone does it, what is the league going to do? Take me off the ice, give me a penalty?,” he said. “I don’t know. It’s upsetting. It’s disappointing.”

Per tradition, Merrill invited young queer hockey players to the Wild’s Pride Night last season, and hosted a post-game meet-and-greet. He says it’s imperative to show LGBTQ+ kids they can love hockey and still be themselves.

“To me it’s a human rights issue,” he told Lavender Magazine, an LGBTQ+ publication in Minneapolis.

“I don’t understand why everyone’s not in an ally or in full support of it, doesn’t really make much sense to me. It’s always been something that I’ve always just tried to be understanding and inclusive of all walks of life and the way people live and just try and be supportive of everyone. And this is just another issue that I can offer that support and be a good human being in my eyes.”

you know what? the mn wild organization doesn't want to acknowledge pride month, but you know who does? pic.twitter.com/WBhmBjt7rT — #1 trevor stan ❤️ (@_milkobitch_) June 4, 2023

there's also this one without children of that was actually what you were mad about pic.twitter.com/M7Ab0J0Zwr — #1 trevor stan ❤️ (@_milkobitch_) June 4, 2023

As a straight man, Merrill has never had to negotiate his identity with his love of playing hockey. He doesn’t understand why queer people shouldn’t be afforded the same benefit.

The cruel contradiction is one of the driving forces behind his allyship.

“To just have somebody stand up and tell them that they’re accepted in the jock world, in the athlete world, I think can go a long way and just show and support it and making them feel more welcome and more comfortable in their own skin,” he said. “If it’s something that I can do as simple as doing an interview or putting tape on my stick or marching in a parade, and then I’ll do it every day of the week.”

When it comes to inclusion, Merrill gets it. And if you had any doubt, look no further than his gender-fluid pet lizard.

Meet “RuPaul!”

Happy Pride Month to Jon Merrils gender-fluid lizard https://t.co/JQBHNhDLTr — (lucas) (@fishysticksss) June 5, 2023

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.