TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

WE’RE SOLD: Some major bisexual chaos went down on Netflix‘s Selling the OC. [Read more]

BODY LIKE BASS: Singer Lance Bass opened up about his workout routine and body transformation. [Read more]

FASHION’S BIGGEST NIGHT: Queer celebs blossomed in stunning looks at Monday night’s Met Gala. [See our gallery]

RISE OF THE PHOENIX: Bearded drag queen Conchita Wurst reflected on her unforgettable gender-bending Eurovision performance 10 years ago. [Read more]

BLOOP!: Speaking of Eurovision, this week’s broadcast was interrupted by a guy’s Grindr notifications going off at the absolute worst time. 😈 [Read more]

FINDING NEMO: Also, this queer Swiss singer has taken the competition by storm with their smash nonbinary anthem.

DRAMARAMA: UFC champ Jon Jones became ensnared in a very bizarre “gay” controversy. [Read more]

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: Actor Nicholas Galitzine said he feels “guilt” for taking so many gay-for-pay roles. [Read more]

FACIAL DILEMMA: TikTok legend Chris Olsen got ringworm on his face. 🪱

GET TESTED: These 50 cities have the highest STI rates in the country. [Read more]

PART OF THE FAMILY: Star gymnast Sam Phillips made the most gay-friendly team in men’s gymnastics even gayer. [Read more]

POP EMERGENCY: Mother monster Lady Gaga announced she’ll finally release the concert special from her 2022 Chromatica Ball tour only on Max on May 25.

