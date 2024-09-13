Charli XCX, Nicholas Galitzine, Emma Corrin | Photo Credits: Getty Images

After going on record to say he felt “guilt” for playing so many queer characters, Nicholas Galitzine has lined up yet another LGBTQ+ project—only this time, he’s the straight man.

Earlier this week, Deadline revealed that the Red, White & Royal Blue heartthrob has a villainous new role in the film 100 Nights Of Hero, adapted from Isabel Greenberg’s graphic novel of the same name which has been described as a queer, feminist fairytale.

Now, the rest of the movie’s stars have been announced—and this thing just keeps getting gayer and gayer.

Deadline reports that the Julia Jackman-directed film has tapped three exciting new stars, capping off a pretty incredible summer for each of them.

First, there’s nonbinary actor Emma Corrin, best known for their Emmy-nominated work as a young Princess Diana in The Crown, who just appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine, the summer’s biggest action blockbuster. Modern Scream Queen Maika Monroe (It Follows, The Guest) will also star, whose bone-chilling Longlegs was the word-of-mouth horror hit of the season.

And last but certainly not least is Charli XCX, proving we’re living in an endless Brat Summer. It may sound like a surprising career 360 (see what we did there?) for the pop provocateur, but her movie star era is upon us, including roles in Gregg Araki’s next movie, a horror reboot from the How To Blow Up A Pipeline director, and a mysterious project she co-wrote with Jeremy O. Harris.

Inspired by the framework of the classic Arabian Nights folktales, 100 Nights Of Hero transports audiences to a magical fantasy realm called Early Earth, a world with a whimsical blend of vibes from history’s greatest myths and fables.

We meet Cherry (Monroe) who lives with her neglectful husband Jerome (whose casting is yet to be announced!) in a remote castle, where he has invited his old friend Manfred (Galitzine) to come and stay with them. The two men make a boorish bet over whether or not Manfred seduce Cherry within 100 days—which is the ultimate cuck move on Jerome’s part.

But what neither of them know is that Cherry is deeply in love with her maid, Hero (Corrin), and the two hatch a plan to keep Manfred away: A gifted storyteller, Hero will regale the snobby suitor with a new tale each night, effectively distracting him from his silly bet.

Greenberg’s graphic novel uses gorgeous illustrations to bring these many stories-within-a-story to life, but it’s unclear how Jackman might incorporate them into her film adaptation: Will we be treated to series of interstitials where these narratives play out in front of our eyes—possibly with the actors inhabiting different characters—or are we just going to have a ton of scenes of Corrin sitting in a room and telling Galitzine stories?

Either way… we’re in!

Image Credit: ‘The One Hundred Nights Of Hero,’ Little, Brown and Company

But we’re still left to wonder where Charli XCX might fit into all of this. Hell, maybe she’s playing the husband Jerome? The “Girl, so confusing” singer in boy drag would certainly be a sight to see. Or—we don’t know all of the details of the book—is there some sort of b*tchy witch she can play or something? One that conjures up magic by doing the choreo for the viral “Apple” dance? We’re just throwing these ideas out for free!

In any event, we’re thrilled to see a sapphic love story draw in such a buzzy cast. And we’re especially excited to see what Jackman can do with the material. Her previous feature was the Josh O’Connor-penned gay teen romance Bonus Track, which was charmingly low-key, but this has the potential to be much more epic in sweep and scope.

No word on when you’ll get to see this star-studded queer fairytale, as production details haven’t been shared quite yet. But what we do know is that Charli is about to kick off her fall Sweat tour with Troye Sivan this weekend in Detroit, MI, so she won’t be able to make it to set until later October at the earliest. Not to mention, she’s got a Brat remix album to release!

Meanwhile, Galitzine has been tapped for another queer role (joking… sort of) as He-Man in the 2026’s big-screen Masters Of The Universe revival. Presumably, that will need to begin filming in the next few months, which means the star’s going to want to start bulking up—and growing out his bangs—to play the heroic himbo.

Stay tuned for more updates on the 100 Nights Of Hero movie and its cast!