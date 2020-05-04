Nicki Minaj says she’s no longer bisexual and people aren’t happy about it

Occasional LGBTQ ally Nicki Minaj is being accused of peddling harmful bisexual stereotypes in her new single.

In the song “Say So” remix with Doja Cat, Minaj claims she’s no longer bisexual. During the song’s outro, she raps, “Used to be bi, but now I’m just hetero.”

But many on Twitter find the throwaway lyric problematic, feeling it perpetuates outdated and negative ideas about bisexuals.

In 2010, Minaj talked briefly about her sexuality with Rolling Stone, explaining that, in her beginning of her career, she pretended to like girls to “get attention.”

“I think girls are sexy,” she said. “But I’m not going to lie and say that I date girls.”

Of course, Minaj is not the first pop star to be accused of getting it wrong about bisexuality.

Last year, singer Liam Payne received criticism for his song “Both Ways,” which detailed a sexual encounter with a man and two women.

Many felt the song’s lyrics perpetuated passé stereotypes often attached bisexual people, particularly bisexual women. Payne later apologized for it.

