There’s something that happened specifically in the pronoun conversation too. I use he/him pronouns at this point. You [his wife Bethany C. Meyers] use she/her pronouns. Not to say that we’re opposed to they/them pronouns. I just really don’t care about it in the same ways that I did back in the day. Call me whatever you want, just make sure you call me a type of thing. I don’t mind it [they/them pronouns]. I truly don’t care.



I feel like a man more than I ever have in my entire life right now you know and I f***ing stand by that. It’s such a great feeling. It’s not to say that I won’t feel more fluid in the future, right? I can still f***ing sass out from time to time, but I’m in my truth right now and it’s real.



But there’s something that happened in our infertility where we were just experiencing roadblock after roadblock after roadblock and the pronoun conversation was this unnecessary roadblock that we were continuing to just face head on and I just had to let it go. I just had to move on. There was too much coming at us at once and that was part of just the release. There’s so much release that needs to happen to create life.



We are different people since having our first daughter Kilmer Dove … but shift happens and it’s real.



Actor Nico Tortorella, who previously came out as gender fluid and used they/them pronouns, speaking on his new podcast ‘Full of Shift’ how parenthood changed how he identifies.