Nico Tortorella sometimes tops and sometimes bottoms “depending on the day”

Actor Daniel Newman recently shared with the world that he’s a top because he’s “too lazy to bottom,” but that he would consider doing it “if I got married” or the guy was strong enough to pin him down.

Now, actor/poet Nico Tortorella is letting everyone know that they may present as a top, but really they’re vers, “depending on the day.”

On their Instagram story, Tortorella, who came out as gender fluid in 2018, shared an illustration that claimed to identify a person’s preferred sexual position based on they way they sit.

While Tortorella was sitting like a top at the time, they clarified: “But more here. Depending on the day y’all,” with an arrow pointing to the “vers” image.

Now that that’s been settled, scroll down for more pics from Tortorella’s Instagram page…

