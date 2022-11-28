Nicole Kidman casually drops $100,000 on Hugh Jackman’s hat to support HIV/AIDS nonprofit

We’ve long admired Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman for her acting skills. However, something she did on Saturday night made us love her even more.

the 55-year-old Hollywood legend attended a special performance of Broadway show The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman. At the end of the show, the cast auctioned off some items to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

One of the items was one of Hugh Jackman’s hats, which the actor had signed.

The audience was stunned when someone bid a whopping $100,000 for it. They were even more stunned when they realized the bidder was none other than Kidman herself.

The Being the Ricardos star stood up and approached the stage. She promised the money would be delivered promptly. Jackman joked with his fellow Australian A-lister that she was bidding in US dollars, and not Australian dollars.

Someone captured the moment on video and Jackman shared it.

Kidman briefly took the microphone at the Winter Garden Theatre.

“I love you. I love Broadway. And I love what they do, Broadway Cares, but I also want to say this show is extraordinary,” Kidman said.

As she returned to her seat, Jackman thanked her.

“I’ve known Nic for almost 30 years,” Jackman told the audience. “I’ve worked with her. I can tell you this is not a surprise to me. She is one of the most generous souls I know. You’re a beautiful person. I love you. Thank you.”

Watch below.

If you want to catch Jackman in The Music Man, you’d better hurry. The revival of the 1952 classic musical closes January 15, 2023.