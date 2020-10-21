Niecy Nash doesn’t give AF if she lost fans because she married a woman

“If I lost a fan because of who I love, then that wasn’t a real fan. Who/how I love has nothing to do with my art. I’m still a skilled, Emmy-nominated, award-winning actress.

I didn’t stop being great at my craft because of where I lay my head … All I know is I’m happy and my projects are lit … Can’t wait for those who never stopped riding to see! Matter of fact haters can stay tuned as well #happilymarried.”Niecy Nash chatting with her Instagram followers about her recent marriage to Jessica Betts.