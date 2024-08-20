Night One of the 2024 Democratic National Convention kicked off yesterday evening at the United Center in Chicago and it was packed with powerful speeches and some unexpected surprises. Here are just a few of the highlights…
Kamala Harris kicked things off by thanking Joe Biden in prime time
Politics, but make it gay!
Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more!
Though she won’t give her formal speech accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for President until Thursday, Kamala Harris surprised everyone when she stepped out towards the beginning of the evening to welcome them to the convention and, of course, thank Joe Biden. “This is going to be a great week,” she said over thunderous applause, “and I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president, Joe Biden.”
Doug Emhoff fanboyed out
Find someone who loves and supports you the way Doug Emhoff loves and supports Kamala Harris. That’s all we gotta say!
Hillary Clinton‘s revenge moment
Eight years after Donald Trump’s supporters screamed “Lock her up! Lock her up!” at the 2016 Republican National Convention, the former Secretary of State finally got to return the favor. When she brought up the fact that Trump “made history” this year as “the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions,” the entire room responded by chanting “Lock him up! Lock him up!” in a moment of delicious karmic schadenfreude.
Ope! Tim Walz wasn’t expecting that!
Kamala Harris has a way of surprising people. It was not even a month ago that she surprised everyone by stepping in for Joe Biden at the top of the ticket. She surprised them again when she raised over $80 million in her first 24 hours as a candidate. And again when, in a matter of days, she overtook Donald Trump’s lead in the polls. And last night, she surprised Tim Walz when she snuck up to join him in the auditorium halfway through the evening in an endearing moment captured by the cameras.
Raphael Warnock took everyone to church
The Georgia senator and senior pastor from Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta had the entire room on its feet during a rousing speech about healing the country through empathy, compassion, and, of course, by electing Kamala Harris President of the United States. Amen!
Please excuse Amy Klobuchar as she geeks out for just a moment
The Minnesota Senator couldn’t resist posing for a selfie backstage with Luke Skywalker (who is apparently a secret gay icon now???) himself.
Gwen Walz’s tears of joy
The energy last night was incredible. Everyone seemed to be having a great time. But perhaps nobody was more emotional (and we mean that in the best way possible!) than Gwen Walz. When she wasn’t cheering or waving signs, she was wiping away tears of pride for her country and, no doubt, her husband. As one person on
Jasmine Crockett read the vindictive vile villain who violates voters’ visions (a.k.a. Donald Trump) for filth
The Texas congresswoman’s 10-minute speech was full of her signature zingers and clever alliteration, but it was her line about Donald Trump being a “career criminal” with “34 felonies, two impeachments, and one porn star to prove it” that inspired the loudest applause. 💅
Dr. Jill Biden’s freakum dress
Dr. Biden stepped out in a blue sequin Ralph Lauren dress that and pretty much everyone on
Joe Biden’s fond farewell
The evening ended with President Biden giving a moving speech reflecting on his time in office, as well as his half-century of public service, before, once again, endorsing Kamala Harris for president. He concluded his 52-minute speech by citing a verse from a song called “American Anthem” that he said was important to his family. “What shall our legacy be, what will our children say, let me know in my heart when my days are through, America, America, I gave my best to you,” he said.
One Comment*
-
abfab
FRESH AIR! An amazing night! We’re not going back!