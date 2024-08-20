Night One of the 2024 Democratic National Convention kicked off yesterday evening at the United Center in Chicago and it was packed with powerful speeches and some unexpected surprises. Here are just a few of the highlights…

Kamala Harris kicked things off by thanking Joe Biden in prime time

"Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation, and for all you will continue to do. We are forever grateful to you."



— Kamala Harris thanks President Biden during a surprise appearance at DNC Night 1 pic.twitter.com/blpP3HKb3G — The Recount (@therecount) August 20, 2024

Though she won’t give her formal speech accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for President until Thursday, Kamala Harris surprised everyone when she stepped out towards the beginning of the evening to welcome them to the convention and, of course, thank Joe Biden. “This is going to be a great week,” she said over thunderous applause, “and I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president, Joe Biden.”

Doug Emhoff fanboyed out

Seeing Kamala speak tonight was cool as shit but seeing Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz REACT to Kamala speaking was even cooler pic.twitter.com/UyJa6ZFsx8 — Robert Kahne (@rkahne) August 20, 2024

Find someone who loves and supports you the way Doug Emhoff loves and supports Kamala Harris. That’s all we gotta say!

Hillary Clinton‘s revenge moment

One of the best political revenge moments ever. Democratic crowd chants “lock him up” when Hillary Clinton mentions Donald Trump’s felony convictions. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/M5ZRhtqbDH — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 20, 2024

Eight years after Donald Trump’s supporters screamed “Lock her up! Lock her up!” at the 2016 Republican National Convention, the former Secretary of State finally got to return the favor. When she brought up the fact that Trump “made history” this year as “the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions,” the entire room responded by chanting “Lock him up! Lock him up!” in a moment of delicious karmic schadenfreude.

Ope! Tim Walz wasn’t expecting that!

I’m sorry Kamala surprising Tim in the stands at the DNC is peak content.

This duo is just so perfect. pic.twitter.com/adxVQz9tnQ — Nate Morris ?? (@_natemorris) August 20, 2024

Kamala Harris has a way of surprising people. It was not even a month ago that she surprised everyone by stepping in for Joe Biden at the top of the ticket. She surprised them again when she raised over $80 million in her first 24 hours as a candidate. And again when, in a matter of days, she overtook Donald Trump’s lead in the polls. And last night, she surprised Tim Walz when she snuck up to join him in the auditorium halfway through the evening in an endearing moment captured by the cameras.

Raphael Warnock took everyone to church

Note to self: Never speak after Senator Raphael Warnock pic.twitter.com/pZ7TFusol1 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) August 20, 2024

The Georgia senator and senior pastor from Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta had the entire room on its feet during a rousing speech about healing the country through empathy, compassion, and, of course, by electing Kamala Harris President of the United States. Amen!

Please excuse Amy Klobuchar as she geeks out for just a moment

The force is definitely with us in Chicago. Awesome to see @MarkHamill aka Luke Skywalker at the DNC convention. pic.twitter.com/TbN7ZNaMrr — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 19, 2024

The Minnesota Senator couldn’t resist posing for a selfie backstage with Luke Skywalker (who is apparently a secret gay icon now???) himself.

Gwen Walz’s tears of joy

Gwen Walz commandingly holding up the Jill Biden sign is my favorite new thing. ? pic.twitter.com/hpj8fk49yW — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) August 20, 2024

The energy last night was incredible. Everyone seemed to be having a great time. But perhaps nobody was more emotional (and we mean that in the best way possible!) than Gwen Walz. When she wasn’t cheering or waving signs, she was wiping away tears of pride for her country and, no doubt, her husband. As one person on Twitter X put it, “She married a social studies teacher and now baby girl is about to be the Second Lady of the United States. 🤯 “

Jasmine Crockett read the vindictive vile villain who violates voters’ visions (a.k.a. Donald Trump) for filth

BREAKING: Jasmine Crockett just demolished Donald Trump for being born with a spoon in a mouth and still being a criminal fraudster. Donald Trump is exactly who shouldn’t be representing hardworking Americans. Retweet so all Americans see this.pic.twitter.com/vneKNAup0N — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) August 20, 2024

The Texas congresswoman’s 10-minute speech was full of her signature zingers and clever alliteration, but it was her line about Donald Trump being a “career criminal” with “34 felonies, two impeachments, and one porn star to prove it” that inspired the loudest applause. 💅

Dr. Jill Biden’s freakum dress

Jill Biden stepped out in a blue sequin Ralph Lauren revenge dress at the #DNC2024CHICAGO #dnc pic.twitter.com/gf687ws1EW — SinnamonSCouture (@SinnamonCouture) August 20, 2024

Dr. Biden stepped out in a blue sequin Ralph Lauren dress that and pretty much everyone on Twitter X had the exame same response. 🔥

Joe Biden’s fond farewell

Biden: America, I gave my best to you. pic.twitter.com/h5T3F2h7pd — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2024

The evening ended with President Biden giving a moving speech reflecting on his time in office, as well as his half-century of public service, before, once again, endorsing Kamala Harris for president. He concluded his 52-minute speech by citing a verse from a song called “American Anthem” that he said was important to his family. “What shall our legacy be, what will our children say, let me know in my heart when my days are through, America, America, I gave my best to you,” he said.